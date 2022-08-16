Jets' Garrett Wilson shares difference between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is getting in reps with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco – as Zach Wilson prepares to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a knee injury in the preseason opener – and so far, he likes what he sees.

Following Monday’s practice, the first-round draft pick out of Ohio State told reporters "there’s definitely a difference" between passes thrown by Flacco and Wilson .

"It’s a lot of experience right there with Flacco. I feel like everything with him, he takes some pace off, puts some pace on the ball," he explained.

"He does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. That’s the best way I can put it into words. They’re pretty easy to catch. Takes some off the ball when you’re running a slant route versus an out route, put some zip on it because it’s gotta be. Things like that."

Flacco will take over as the starter through the end of the preseason with a possibility of starting in Week 1 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens . Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus he sustained after suffering a non-contact knee injury Friday night during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Joe's a pro. He's been there, he's done that. He's been a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He's gotten the big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check," head coach Robert Saleh said Sunday.

"I think he's going to be fine, especially for the remainder of the preseason. We'll see everything else with Zach's knee, but we have all the faith in the world in Joe."

Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks but a more definite timeline is expected Tuesday.