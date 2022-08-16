Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets' Garrett Wilson shares difference between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is scheduled for surgery on his injured knee Tuesday

Paulina Dedaj
New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is getting in reps with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco – as Zach Wilson prepares to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a knee injury in the preseason opener – and so far, he likes what he sees. 

Following Monday’s practice, the first-round draft pick out of Ohio State told reporters "there’s definitely a difference" between passes thrown by Flacco and Wilson

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson warms up during the preseason game against the Eagles on Aug. 12, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson warms up during the preseason game against the Eagles on Aug. 12, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It’s a lot of experience right there with Flacco. I feel like everything with him, he takes some pace off, puts some pace on the ball," he explained. 

JETS’ ROBERT SALEH PRAISES JOE FLACCO AFTER ZACH WILSON INJURY: ‘HE’S BEEN THERE, HE’S DONE THAT’

"He does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. That’s the best way I can put it into words. They’re pretty easy to catch. Takes some off the ball when you’re running a slant route versus an out route, put some zip on it because it’s gotta be. Things like that."  

Flacco will take over as the starter through the end of the preseason with a possibility of starting in Week 1 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus he sustained after suffering a non-contact knee injury Friday night during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett Wilson during the preseason game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Garrett Wilson during the preseason game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"Joe's a pro. He's been there, he's done that. He's been a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He's gotten the big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check," head coach Robert Saleh said Sunday. 

"I think he's going to be fine, especially for the remainder of the preseason. We'll see everything else with Zach's knee, but we have all the faith in the world in Joe."

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco passes against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco passes against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks but a more definite timeline is expected Tuesday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com