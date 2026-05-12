Jacob Fatu chooses to acknowledge violence, AAA Mega Championship makes WWE history and more from Raw

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Roman Reigns wanted Jacob Fatu in the ring for an "acknowledgement ceremony" on "Monday Night Raw," despite concerns from general manager Adam Pearce and Jimmy Uso.

Reigns learned the hard way of the old saying, "Be careful what you wish for."

Despite the contract signing that Fatu would have to "acknowledge" Reigns after he lost the World Heavyweight Championship, Fatu wouldn’t have any of that.

Instead, he chose violence. He ignored Jey Uso’s pleas to think about what he was doing. Fatu, instead, headbutted Uso multiple times.

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"What you think? You want me to come and acknowledge you, Roman?" Fatu said. "Hell no! You’re going to beat that acknowledgement out of me."

Fatu had no time for anyone trying to talk him off the ledge. He was truly all gas and no brakes. He got to the ring, stared down Reigns and the two went to work. The two exchanged blows in the ring and it looked like Reigns was going to gain the advantage. He hit Fatu with a chair multiple times, trying to make Fatu acknowledge him.

But the "Samoan Werewolf" was undeterred. Reigns went for a spear but was met by a superkick and the Tongan death grip. It was all downhill for the "Tribal Chief." He taunted Reigns as he continued his beating.

He then powerbombed Reigns through the announce table. The assault didn’t stop there. He hit Reigns with another Tongan death grip as officials from the back tried to keep him at bay.

Before he walked to the back, he saw the Usos tending to Reigns. He ran back at full speed and sent all three men through the barricade.

Seth Rollins tries to thaw icy relationship with Street Profits

Seth Rollins helped Street Profits win in six-man tag match against The Vision as he took out Bron Breakker from the outside. Angelo Dawkins rolled up Austin Theory to get the win.

Rollins came into the ring to help Dawkins up. But as Breakker got back into the ring and lined up for a spear, Rollins stepped aside making Dawkins take the damage. Montez Ford came back into the ring and wondered what Rollins was going out there in the first place.

Rollins, Ford and Dawkins talked in the back.

"If you boys are serious about getting the tag titles off The Vision, then it’s time we talked," Rollins said, addressing Dawkins and Ford backstage.

Ford said there was no "we" in the conversation, while Dawkins wanted to hear out Rollins.

Rollins said he was "wrong" to tell the Street Profits that all parties should keep their business to themselves.

"You know, Seth, you’re every single thing they say about you," Ford said. "Everybody. The greatest in our generation. A revolutionary. But you know what they also say? You’re not to be trusted. We don’t need your a-- to win the tag team championship. Bet on that."

The Street Profits will be aiming for tag team gold in two weeks when they take on Logan Paul and Theory.

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AAA Mega Championship defended on Raw

The AAA Mega Championship is the most prestigious title in Lucha Libre Worldwide (AAA) and possibly across all of Lucha Libre depending on who you ask. The title was defended for the first time on WWE programming on Monday night.

Dominik Mysterio put the belt on the line against Original El Grande Americano. Mysterio took advantage of Original El Grande Americano getting distracted by El Grande Americano. He hit the 619 and a frog splash to pick up the win.

The title defense came on the heels of WWE announcing a two-night Triplemania event for September. It will be the first time AAA’s premiere event will be ran over the course of two nights.

Passing of the torch

Iyo Sky defeated her mentor Asuka in an emotional match at Backlash over the weekend, and on Monday night, Asuka said "goodbye."

Asuka met with Sky backstage before the "Genius of the Sky’s" match against Sol Ruca. She said she was looking for someone to take over as leader and found it in Sky.

"I was looking for someone to take over my passion. Finally, you’ve become the person. I’m so glad it was you," Asuka said. "I’m proud of you."

Sky responded, "Even if we fight, we’ll always be family. Goodbye, Asuka-san."

Sky later defeated Ruca in an exhilarating singles match.

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Raw match results

Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Joe Hendry def. Austin Theory, Logan Paul and Bron Breakker.

Je’Von Evans def. Rusev.

Iyo Sky def. Sol Ruca.

Oba Femi def. Angel and Berto as part of Oba’s Open Challenge.

Dominik Mysterio def. Original El Grande Americano to retain AAA Mega Championship.