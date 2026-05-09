Jacob Fatu finds support from familiar WWE colleague ahead of title match at Backlash

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Jacob Fatu received some support from longtime pro wrestling colleague Royce Keys on "Friday Night SmackDown" ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match at Backlash on Saturday.

Fatu had just been given words of warning by Jey and Jimmy Uso in the ring when cameras found him wandering in the back. Fatu ran into Keys, who he has a history with being at West Coast Pro and other promotions together before the two made it to WWE.

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"I heard what your cousins said out there, forget all that noise," Keys said. "Failure has never been an option for us, has it? Failure was never an option, even when we didn’t know where our next dollar was coming from. Tell me this – when has Jacob Fatu been afraid of any man that breathes the same air as him?

"Go to Backlash, bring that home. Werewolf your a-- up because Jacob Fatu is all gas, no brakes with it. People like us, we’re gonna take everything we want."

Keys and Fatu go back to the wrestling days in the Bay Area. Keys recently recalled grinding on the indies with Fatu in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, before the two men met, Fatu cut an impassioned promo as he’s set to face Roman Reigns at the premium live event in Tampa, Florida.

The Usos interrupted Fatu’s initial speech and Jey Uso warned Fatu that he was going to lose.

MEET ROYCE KEYS: WWE SMACKDOWN'S NEWEST 'MONSTAR' LOOKING TO BRING THE PAIN

"Wanna know the worst part? He’s gonna break you down, emotionally, physically and he gonna do all that to you right in front of your family, Uce," he said.

Fatu vowed that he wasn’t losing the match.

"This isn’t just a main event. This is for my family. If there’s one thing my family will see me do it’s becoming the WWE world heavyweight champion," Fatu said, adding a warning of his own to The Usos before he left the ring. "If you think about interfering, I will bring this whole goddamn family tree down."

Jey Uso said met with Keys before Keys’ match against Tama Toga later in the night and told him he needed to stay in his lane or he was going "catch the eyes of the ‘Tribal Chief.’"

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Cody Rhodes avoids Gunther’s sneak attack

Gunther appeared to be set to sign with the SmackDown roster and Paul Heyman looked to make good on his favor to "The Ring General" during the night. As Gunther met with SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, Cody Rhodes came out to the ring.

Gunther was upset that Rhodes was taking his screen time. He then left Aldis’ office without signing the SmackDown contract. Rhodes was in the ring addressing Gunther’s attack from last week, as he came from behind and put Rhodes into a sleeper hold.

Heyman interrupted Rhodes and said the contract he had in his hand was for an Undisputed WWE Championship match at Clash in Italy, which takes place on May 31. But Heyman said Rhodes would have to deliver the contract himself.

As Heyman left the ring, Gunther came out of the crowd to try to attack Rhodes. However, "The American Nightmare" moved out of the way and delivered his own assault.

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SmackDown match results

Tiffany Stratton def. Kiana James to retain the United States Championship.

Talla Tonga def. Damian Priest.

Ricky Saints def. Matt Cardona.

Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid def. Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley after Jade Cargill torments Ripley.

Royce Keys def. Tama Tonga.