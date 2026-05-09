WWE Backlash 2026 preview, predictions and more

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WWE Backlash is the first premium live event to be held after WrestleMania 42.

The show will take place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET. The show will feature five matches with two titles up for grabs – the World Heavyweight Championship and the United States Championship.

John Cena is also set to announce "history-making news" at the event.

Read below for a brief preview of each match and predictions.

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Iyo Sky vs. Asuka

The rivalry between Iyo Sky and Asuka has been hot going back before WrestleMania 42. Asuka had tried to get inside Sky’s head over the last few weeks and it culminated in Asuka interfering in Sky’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch.

Sky lost the match thanks to Asuka. The two had a heated promo on "Monday Night Raw" in which Asuka blinded Sky with blue mist.

This match could be a show-stealer. Sky and Asuka have enormous history together going back to their time in Japan. They were also a part of Damage CTRL in WWE – one of the most fearsome female factions in WWE before they broke up.

Prediction: Iyo Sky pulls out the win in a fantastic match.

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Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the United States Championship

Trick Williams won the United States Championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42 in one of the wildest upsets on the show. But their rivalry continued as Zayn got back at Williams by dressing up as the gingerbread man and attacking the champion.

Zayn will get his rematch with Williams at Backlash as he’s still upset with being made a fool out of. His emotions boiled over at the funeral for the gingerbread man on "Friday Night SmackDown."

Zayn tried to make a point at the funeral that he had too much respect for the business to allow Williams to have a funeral for the character. It was a note that Zayn hit on throughout the final show before Backlash as he was confused about why it was happening in the first place.

Williams has received fan support since he made his run to the U.S. title. Zayn vowed to "disrespect" Williams during their match at Backlash and assaulted him. Zayn didn’t expect the equalizer – Lil Yachty – to rise out of the coffin and hit him with a candy cane. Williams then hit Zayn with a Trick Shot.

Prediction: Sami Zayn takes back the title over Trick Williams and gets revenge on Lil Yachty.

Wildcard prediction: Kevin Owens makes his return to help Sami Zayn recapture the title.

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Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

This will be the most intriguing match going into Backlash.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have been at each other’s throats since Breakker cost Rollins a win over Gunther at WrestleMania 42. Breakker had been on the mend with an injury before he crushed Rollins with multiple spears in Las Vegas.

Rollins has been trying to get back at Breakker since the attack. The two have smacked each other around in the weeks since and traded barbs over their places within the company.

While Breakker has The Vision behind him in the match, Rollins has not been able to find anyone he could trust. The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, have had their eyes on Logan Paul and Austin Theory, while Rollins has maintained focus on Breakker. But Rollins and the Street Profits have made clear they didn’t really like, nor trust, each other.

Don’t forget the other missing member of The Vision – Bronson Reed. There’s been no official timetable for his return from injury. But you never know who could be lurking in the shadows in Tampa.

Prediction: Seth Rollins picks up the win, but The Vision get the last laugh.

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Danhausen and mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

The Miz and Kit Wilson have tried to get out of the Danhausen "curse" for weeks. Danhausen has tormented both WWE stars since he arrived at the company, including at WrestleMania 42.

In the last two weeks, The Miz and Wilson have beaten down Danhausen, leading to the tag team match at Backlash. Danhausen has a singles wins over Wilson and The Miz.

The most interesting part of the storyline is who will come to Danhausen’s aid. He’s been cooking up a "clone" in his lab to get someone in his corner. Everyone from Jelly Roll, John Cena, CM Punk, Stephen A. Smith and even Shane McMahon have been rumored to be the person to back up Danhausen.

The only hint that came out is Michael Cole saying that the person who will be in Danhausen’s corner loves money.

Prediction: Danhausen wins in a goofy and fun way. As for his tag team partner, it really could be Punk as the two have a history together. But it’s really up in the air.

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John Cena’s major announcement

John Cena has teased all week that he will make an announcement that will shake up the WWE.

In all likelihood, the announcement could be the official opening of Club WWE. Cena has been in the advertisements for the subscription service touting all of the features that will come to anyone who signs up for it.

What if it was something else? There are a few things Cena could announce that would have the WWE Universe abuzz, including a two-night Royal Rumble, the location of WrestleMania 44 or the addition of a new premium live event featuring All-Stars from WWE and NXT.

It may not be any of that, but it’s fun to think about.

Cena will be at his second event as the host since winding down his in-ring career. He finished it in December, losing to Gunther. He won his history-making 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41.

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Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns’ first promo on "Monday Night Raw" as the world heavyweight champion was interrupted by Jacob Fatu in the immediate aftermath of WrestleMania 42.

Fatu said he wanted the title and everything that came with it because he has a family to feed and money he needs to bring to the table.

Reigns and Fatu come from the same bloodline of Samoan pro wrestlers. Reigns is a second-generation wrestler from the Anoa’i family tree, while Fatu is from the third generation. Reigns is the son of Sika Anoa’i and Fatu is the son of The Tonga Kid and the nephew of Haku.

Haku was known for using the Tongan death grip, which is a fabled wrestling move that sees the attacker grip their opponent’s throat. Fatu used it on Reigns in the last two weeks and is likely to break it out again during his match against Reigns at Backlash.

Reigns tried to avoid it during their skirmish on Monday. Reigns previously warned Fatu against using the move on his own blood. But Fatu’s desperation to win the championship has been the driving motivator.

It will be a big fight feel when these two meet on Saturday.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

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How to watch

WWE Backlash can be seen on ESPN Unlimited with the first hour being aired on ESPN 2.