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IndyCar Racing

Former IndyCar driver Rick Treadway dies in motorcycle crash at 56

IndyCar legend Arie Luyendyk called Treadway 'a fun, crazy, humble, wild and brave personality' in his tribute on X

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Rick Treadway, a former IndyCar driver who raced at the 2002 Indianapolis 500, died on Saturday in a motorcycle crash, the company announced. He was 56.

Treadway raced the 2002 Indy 500 under his father Fred Treadway’s race team. He started in 17th and finished in 29th in that race. He got his first start on the IndyCar circuit in 2001 in Kentucky midway through the season. He made eight starts the following season.

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Rick Treadway driving a Chevrolet G Force race car at Phoenix International Raceway

Rick Treadway drives a Chevrolet G Force for Treadway and Associates Racing during the Copper World Indy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 17, 2002. (Robert LaBerge/Getty Images)

"The Indy 500 start was the highlight of Treadway’s INDYCAR SERIES career, which consisted of 11 races in the 2001 and 2002 seasons for his father’s teams Treadway-Hubbard Racing and Treadway Racing," Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a news release.

IndyCar drivers like Conor Daly and Arie Luyendyk paid tribute to Treadway in posts on X.

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Arie Luyendyk putting on fire retardant mask before entering race car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Arie Luyendyk puts on his fire retardant mask before getting into his Treadway-Hubbard Racing G Force Oldsmobile during practice for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 10, 2001. (Robert Laberge/Allsport)

"Really sad to see this news today. If you listen to @SpeedStreetPod you know how much this name means to a certain segment of our show. RIP Ricky. We’ll keep doing our #indy500 driver research in your honor!" Daly wrote.

Luyendyk added, "Sad news hearing Rick Treadway passed away last Saturday. Our condolences go out to my former @IndyCar team owner Fred Treadway, Janice and Brian Treadway. Rick was a fun, crazy, humble, wild and brave personality.

"RIP Ricky. We are thinking of you, Treadway family."

Laurent Redon driving the #34 Dallara Infiniti car next to Rick Treadway driving the #55 G Force Chevrolet car on a race track

Laurent Redon of France drives the #34 Dallara/Infiniti car next to Rick Treadway in the #55 G Force/Chevrolet during the 20th Anniversary Grand Prix of Miami at Homestead Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., on March 2, 2002. (Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

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Treadway previously competed in the Formula 2000 junior formula racing series and competed in the Indy Legends Charity Pro-Am Race from 2014 to 2018.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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