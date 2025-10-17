Indonesia denies Team Israel travel visas, prompting criticism by International Olympic Committee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned a recent sanction by the government of Indonesia against Israel's national gymnastics team.

The Indonesian government denied the Israelis visas to enter the country for the upcoming 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, which began Sunday.

"The IOC’s principled position is very clear: All eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of nondiscrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement," the IOC's statement said.

"It is therefore the direct responsibility of the host country, the organizer and the sports organizations directly concerned to make sure that this principle is fully respected and that all necessary assurances are provided by the relevant authorities of the host country in advance."

The IOC also claimed its officials will discuss the situation with Indonesia at its next meeting.

"Sport must remain a safe space for athletes to fulfill their dreams; and athletes must not be held responsible for political decisions," the statement added.

Indonesia said it wouldn't grant visas to Team Israel because of the war in Gaza. Then, on Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Israel's request for intervention.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation (IGF) released a statement addressing the sanction.

"The rules are clear, and Indonesia's actions constitute a blatant violation of them. It is inconceivable that a country can bar another nation from competing in a World Championship while the governing bodies stand by," the statement read, via the BBC.

"This decision undermines the very foundations of sport and fair competition, and it delivers a severe blow to the morale of the gymnasts and staff who have worked tirelessly for this moment."

Indonesia was previously stripped of its right to host football's Under-20 World Cup when the governor of Bali refused to host Team Israel in a game.

Indonesia's latest sanction against the IGF is just the latest example of restrictions placed on Israel's sports teams and fans in recent months.

The Israel Premier Tech cycling team has been excluded from an upcoming race in Italy, the Giro dell'Emilia, scheduled for Oct. 4, over potentially disruptive pro-Palestinian protests.

The UEFA Europa League, Europe's biggest soccer body, was reportedly moving toward a vote to suspend Israel over the war in Gaza in September.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced no action would be taken against the team on Oct. 3. He reportedly later met privately at FIFA headquarters with the leader of the Palestinian soccer federation, Jibril Rajoub, and praised his organization "for their resilience at this time," per The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, fans of Israeli teams have been barred from recent major events as well.

Fans of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv are prohibited from attending a Europa League game in Birmingham, England, Nov. 6, over safety concerns, after the team's fans were attacked in Amsterdam at a game against Ajax last fall.

President Donald Trump oversaw the historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas last week.

As part of the ceasefire, Hamas released the remaining 20 living hostages held in Gaza, while Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.