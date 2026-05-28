Kevin Knight addresses Darby Allin attack on AEW 'Dynamite,' MJF faces first challengers and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Knight did the unthinkable on Sunday at All Elite Wrestling (AEW)’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view when he added insult to injury following Darby Allin’s world title loss.

Knight came out of the back and rushed to the ring as Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was celebrating an AEW World Championship win over Allin in a hair vs. title match. Knight went to the top rope and hit a UFO Splash on Allin as he was tied down on a stretcher. He then tipped the stretcher over.

It was one of the more shocking things to happen during the show.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Knight addressed his actions during Wednesday’s AEW "Dynamite" episode. The Philadelphia crowd was already filled with animosity, yelling "F--- you Kevin."

"You know I shouldn’t expect anything less from you meat head sickos," Knight started. "Ever since this past Sunday, ‘The Jet’ has heard one word and one word only and that’s ‘why?’ You guys been asking me why did I do what I did this past Sunday? Listen, I told Darby Allin not to let ‘The Jet’ down. I told him not to let you people down. And guess what he did? He blew it.

"You know what? Darby Allin, he blew it. Just like the Sixers did against the Knicks – he let us all down. Philly, I’m with y’all. I’m on your side. He let us all down. I decided I wasn’t going to trust the process anymore. I decided I was going to take matters into my own hands and I did what I had to do. Let’s keep it tall, let’s keep it a buck, let’s keep it real, who was the last person MJF was looking up at? Who was the last person that humbled MJF? Me, ‘The Jet.’ So, with that being said, it shoulda been me in that main event this past Sunday. But instead, I was in the back, watching from the sidelines, watching from the bench. Do I look like a bench player to y’all?"

Knight said he wasn’t going to sit on the sidelines anymore and he was going to "take over this whole damn company." He recalled what Allin told him when he first got into AEW, "Don’t waste any time." A similar sentiment he revealed to Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

He suggested he was just doing what Allin told him to do and left him in a "pool of his own blood." He smiled as he recalled that moment.

Knight’s tag team partner, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, came out to address him. He said he heard what he heard was Knight was saying and knew how ambitious he was. He warned Knight about getting ahead of himself and making mistake.

Bailey said Knight made a "mistake" with his assault on Allin. He said it can be fixed if Knight apologized. He put his hand out to embrace Knight.

Instead, Knight gave him a shoulder bump and hit Bailey with a clothesline. Knight hit another move on Bailey before leaving the ring. It appeared the tag team duo of Jet Speed was no more, too.

Is it Knight’s time?

MJF’s world title celebration

MJF joined an exclusive club on Sunday when he achieved his third world title reign by the age of 30 when he defeated Allin for the AEW World Championship. On Wednesday, he entered Philadelphia on a throne for his celebration.

MJF basked in the glory of beating Allin after only losing the belt a month prior. He reminded the crowd that only eight men have been world champion three times by the age of 30.

"They’re going to be writing about me in the history books," he declared. "They’re going to be talking about me until the sun explodes. I really hope you dumb, ignorant, worthless shmucks are even remotely cognizant of how fortunate you are, of how truly, truly lucky you are to get to witness the greatness that is me in real time.

"You are living in the greatest era imaginable and it’s the greatest era because it’s all about me. I am a three-time, three-time, three-time champion of the world. The best wrestler in the world. The most complete professional wrestler in the world. No. 1, ain’t nobody close, a generational talent."

Before fans had time to "bow" to MJF’s greatness, Mark Briscoe came out to confront the champion. He said MJF didn’t "fit in" in Philadelphia because he’s not tough enough. He reminded MJF that it wasn’t too long ago that he pinned him and wanted a title shot.

MJF declined Briscoe’s challenge because AEW wasn’t just a sport, but also a business. And that it was "bad enough" Allin was a champion. He laughed at the fact that Briscoe believed he was good enough to hold the AEW title.

"You are nowhere near on the level of the devil," MJF said.

Rush, after winning his four-way match, also stepped up to MJF. He called MJF a "chicken s---," reminding MJF that he almost beat him as well. MJF said if anyone’s earned a title shot, it was Rush. He asked Rush if he wanted to wrestle him for the title in Philadelphia and then took it away. But said a match was on next week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Dogs attack Cope and Cage

While MJF had his own celebration, it was supposed to be a celebratory night for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage as they became the AEW tag team champions. It was their first pro wrestling tag titles in 25 years after beating FTR at Double or Nothing.

Cage gave FTR their praise, saying they are "top guys" and one of the best tag teams they ever faced. But they aren’t on the "tippy top." Copeland said that it was time to "live in the now."

Copeland and Cage hit the right notes that fans have come to expect. They were going to hit a five-second pose for the benefit of those with flash photography. Copeland even brought out disposable cameras for the moment.

The moment, however, was gone in a flash.

David Finlay and Clark Connors came out and attacked the tag champions before the special moment could take place. They seemed to declare themselves the next ones to step up and take aim at the belts.

Owen Hart Tournament update

Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King met in their quarterfinal matchup. The two big men went chop-for-chop and slam-for-slam. It was King to advance over Castagnoli in a hard-hitting affair. King advanced in the tournament and will take on Swerve Strickland, who beat Bandido at Double or Nothing.

It was a rematch between the AEW national champion, Mark Davis, and the former AEW national champion, Jack Perry, in the Owen Hart tournament. Both men were coming off of a Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing, looking to continue their dreams of earning a shot at the AEW world title.

Perry and Davis battled throughout the last 15 minutes of the show. He went for a running knee strike but Davis caught him and connected with a a vicious clothesline. Perry kicked out of a pin, but Davis kept up his attack and eventually picked up the win. Davis will take on Will Ospreay in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Alex Windsor was set to face Willow Nightingale in the tournament before the TBS champion had to withdraw and relinquish her belt due to an injury.

Windsor was asked about preparing for her wildcard opponent. She said she had been preparing for her big moment for her entire career and all she wanted to be was "the best" in women’s wrestling.

"I am on a path to prove that when it comes to being the best in the world, Alex Windsor is part of that conversation. A path that ends exactly where it started – my home. It’s a path I’m not walking alone because my darling, my Billy (Will Ospreay), he is chasing his Wembley dream and so am I," she said. "So, wildcard, whoever you are, you better have some skin in the game because my whole heart is in mine."

Windsor will take on her wildcard opponent next week on "Dynamite."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Samoa Joe taking time off

Following his loss to Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing, Samoa Joe told his Opps brethren he was going to step away for a bit.

"Once again, opportunity calls, and Hollywood’s ringing," he told his team. "Gentlemen, I’ll be stepping away for a few months. But y’all know how this works. I expect you to hold it down."

Hook and Anthony Bowens appeared to step up at the same time to take Joe’s spot, suggesting some potential friction to come for the group.

"Dynamite" match results:

Chris Jericho def. Ricochet.

Rush def. Lio Rush, Orange Cassidy and Mark Davis.

Brody King def. Claudio Castagnoli in the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament quarterfinals.

Anna Jay and Tay Melo def. Ava Everett and Allie Katch.

Mark Davis def. Jack Perry in the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament quarterfinals.

"Collision" match results:

Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley and Pac def. Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed.

Andrade El Idolo def. Ace Austin.

Kris Statlander def. Hikaru Shida.