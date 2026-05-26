Heel Turn: AEW's Double or Nothing sets the bar, Michin's moment and more from pro wrestling

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New York City became the epicenter of pro wrestling on Sunday night as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) took over Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens.

The consensus is in, and it was pretty clear from sitting in the stands just in front of the hard camera, this instance of Double or Nothing was the best pay-per-view in AEW’s history. It has a shot to be the event of the year next to WrestleMania Night 2 — but we can debate that at another time.

The New York crowd was electric from start to finish. Mick Foley received a huge pop when he was introduced as Renee Paquette’s broadcast partner. As the matches got started, there were none that didn’t get "oos and ahs" from the thousands in attendance.

The intimate environment, perhaps, made every match more exciting one after the other.

AEW STAR DARBY ALLIN REACTS TO MICK FOLEY'S UPCOMING PRE-SHOW APPEARANCE AT DOUBLE OR NOTHING

Stadium Stampede also brought some fun. "Jungle" Jack Perry nearly murdered Mark Davis with his bud. Luchasaurus dressed in a wig and nearly smooched Andrade El Idolo. Satnam Singh, Tommy Invincible and Lio Rush made surprise appearances. But it was ultimately Chris Jericho’s team that got the win.

Meanwhile, Darby Allin tried his hardest to shave MJF’s head. But it was MJF that took back the AEW World Championship to become a three-time champion by the age of 30. At the end of the event, Kevin Knight turned heel and attacked Allin who was placed on a stretcher.

Kyle Fletcher’s return, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage won the tag titles, Tay Melo and Anna Jay appeared to be new challengers for the women’s tag team titles against Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, hell, Eddie Kingston and Mance Warner helped thwart off Shane Taylor promotions.

The stakes attached to each match in front of a hot crowd made it all worth while even if this journalist didn’t get back home until 3:30 a.m. ET Monday morning.

AEW will turn its attention to Forbidden Door next month where the winners of the Owen Hart Tournaments will be crowned.

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A moment for Michin

Saturday Night’s Main Event will get lost in a wild weekend of pro wrestling. But it was a solid night of pro wrestling that furthered some rivalries and set the stage for what’s to come at Clash in Italy.

Michin has been a part of an alliance with Jade Cargill and B-Fab and may get lost in the shuffle on a crowded SmackDown roster. She completely showed out during the six-woman tag team match on Saturday.

Michin, at one point, broke out a Styles Clash and nearly picked up the win for her team.

Her performance underscored just how big of a move set she has and reminded the WWE Universe she’s just as good as anyone else in the division.

Getting Michin back into the Women’s United States Championship picture has to be a must-do for the summer. She’s proven she’s more than capable of holding her own in the ring and Saturday Night’s Main Event underscored that point.

Mask vs Mask goes on

How in the world is El Grande Americano so over in Mexico? It’s a question that many wrestling fans have wondered over the last few months as the days crept closer to the Mask vs. Mask match against Original El Grande Americano at Noches de los Grandes.

The match almost didn’t go on

The man we believe to be under the mask of El Grande Americano, Marcel Barthel, was arrested on a battery charge in Florida. However, he wasn’t slapped with any travel restraining orders, allowing him to work AAA without any threat of potentially breaking the law.

El Grande Americano appeared emotional at an event held specifically for him. The fans in Mexico clamored for him, cashing him to tear up a bit. You can tell what he means to the crowd.

On AAA programming, the restraining order that was meant to keep El Grande Americano and Original El Grande Americano in a Mexican ring was thrown out the window as the two wrestlers and their allies got into a massive brawl.

It all sets up for what is expected to be a wild Saturday night.

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Other pro wrestling news and notes from the week:

WWE star Jordynne Grace announced she passed her FAA Airman test.

Rey Mysterio was named the new general manager of AAA.

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling announced that all titles will be defended at Slammiversary on June 28.

QT Marshall’s 1FW promotion was added to MyAEW.

Hayden Backlund signed with the National Wrestling Alliance, according to Fightful.

Liviyah signed with the National Wrestling Alliance, according to Fightful.

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion signed a social distribution deal with Creator Sports Network.