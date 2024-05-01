Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Title IX protections under fire, Brittney Griner details prison conditions

By Fox News Staff
Published
President Joe Biden and Riley Gaines

US President Joe Biden and former Kentucky Wildcats swimmer Riley Gaines (Getty Images)

'ANTI-WOMAN' – Former college athlete Riley Gaines slammed President Joe Biden’s Title IX overhaul, as six other states filed a lawsuit challenging the new provisions. Continue reading…

MLB MELEE– Tempers flared and punches were thrown during a wild series of events during a game between the Rays and Brewers. Continue reading…

INHUMANE – During a lengthy sit down, WNBA star Brittney Griner detailed the harrowing conditions she faced during her nearly 10-month-long detainment in Russia. Continue reading…

Brittney Griner speaks to the media

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury speaks to the media on April 27, 2023, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images)

NEW CHAPTER – Former NFL star Aldon Smith discusses a new opportunity as rookie mentor, overcoming his troubled past, and how he hopes to guide new generation of athletes. Continue reading…

POOR REVIEW – Former Colorado safety Xavier Smith gave a scathing review of his experience playing under Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Continue reading…

GOT YOUR BACK – UTEP football coach Scotty Walden came to the defense of safety Xavier Smith after Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a shot at the ex-Buffaloes player on social media. Continue reading…

ON THE SHELF – Angels star Mike Trout will have to undergo surgery on his knee. His recovery time is unclear, but the team hopes he returns at some point this season. Continue reading…

Mike Trout works out

Los Angeles Angles' Mike Trout leaves the batting cages during a baseball spring training workout, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Matt York)

RUN-IN WITH THE LAW – Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland was arrested over the weekend for the second time in less than one year. Continue reading…

DRAFT SURPRISE – The Atlanta Falcons made one of the more unexpected picks in the NFL Draft by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., despite signing Kirk Cousins in free agency. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – An antitrust lawsuit, which is scheduled to go to trial early next year, could significantly shift the college sports landscape. Continue reading…

