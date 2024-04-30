Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Super Bowl champ arrested on drug charges for 2nd time in 8 months

Bashaud Breeland was also arrested in August

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland was arrested over the weekend for the second time in less than one year.

The ex-cornerback was arrested on drug charges after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police discovered narcotics and multiple firearms.

The Charlotte Observer reported that police were assaulted while trying to make the arrest.

Bashaud Breeland interception

Bashaud Breeland of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Breeland faces felony drug charges and charges of assaulting a government official, resisting an officer, and injury to personal, property.

Police said they found marijuana, a plastic bag with mushrooms, five promethazine hydrochloride bottles (used to treat motion sickness), and dihidrocodeina bitartrate, a synthetic opioid analgesic used to treat moderate to severe pain.

Last August, the Super Bowl LIV champion was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs, where he faced a total of eight counts, which included altering serial numbers and a title, records showed.

Bashaud Breeland celebrates

Bashaud Breeland of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 100-yard touchdown against the Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He was allegedly in possession of two AR-15s, a pair of AK-47s, five pounds of weed and 62 grams of mushrooms while in a stolen Mercedes SUV.

He was a fourth-round draft pick by Washington out of Clemson in 2014 and played four seasons with them. He then spent a year in Green Bay with the Packers before his two seasons with the Chiefs.

He last played in the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in early 2022 but never suited up for them.

Breeland on field in snow

Bashaud Breeland of the Chiefs between plays during the Denver Broncos game at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 15, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Breeland has intercepted 16 passes in his career and picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.