MLB

Punches thrown in benches-clearing melee between Brewers, Rays

Jose Siri and Abner Uribe went at it after a groundout

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Punches were thrown in Tuesday's Brewers-Rays game, resulting in the benches clearing.

Tampa Bay's Jose Siri grounded out easily to second base and jogged it out to first base. However, when he eventually touched first base, Milwaukee pitcher Abner Uribe had something to say.

The two exchanged pleasantries, which at first seemed calm. Then, as an umpire held Siri back, and as Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins ran over, Uribe threw a right jab at Siri.

Rays-Brewers brawl

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri, #22, takes a swing at Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe, #45, in the eighth inning at American Family Field. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Siri returned by throwing overhand punches with both fists, while Uribe attempted to throw a couple more after Hoskins pushed Siri out of the way.

The two were the only ones to throw any punches and were separated from one another rather quickly. Hoskins, though, had to be held back after getting up close with Siri after he was taken away from Uribe.

jose siri and uribe throwing punches

The animosity between Siri and the Brewers had been building all night, starting when he took a long look at his solo home run off Freddy Peralta in the third.

When Siri came up again in the sixth, Peralta drilled him with a 3-0 fastball, leading to an ejection for Peralta and Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy.

The melee occurred in the top of the eighth inning, with the home Brewers up, 8-2, which eventually would be the final score.

Siri's groundout was the only one Uribe would record on the night, as he and Siri were both promptly ejected. Hoby Milner and Thyago Vieria recorded the final five outs to preserve the victory.

brawl

The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays engage in a brawl during the eighth inning at American Family Field. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Milwaukee improved to a surprising 18-11 on the young season, while Tampa Bay dropped to 14-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

