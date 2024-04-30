Angels star Mike Trout needs surgery to repair torn meniscus, GM says

Things just keep getting worse for Mike Trout.

The three-time AL MVP, who hasn’t played in 140-plus games since 2016, will undergo surgery on a torn meniscus.

While it’s not season-ending, the center fielder will be sidelined for a while.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trout was on a power surge to start the year, blasting 10 home runs. However, with the rest of the Los Angeles Angels in shambles, he only has 14 RBIs.

His average has dipped to .220.

ANGELS' MIKE TROUT: ‘I THINK THE EASY WAY OUT IS TO ASK FOR A TRADE’

Trout had an MRI after playing in the Angels’ 6-5 victory over Philadelphia Monday. The outfielder fought back tears while describing the pain that gradually crept up on him after the game.

"It’s crazy, because I look back, and I don’t even know when I did it," Trout said.

Some have suggested we were seeing the beginning of the end of a great career, especially after Trout’s disappointing 2023 campaign.

Trout put up career lows in just about every category, slashing .263/.367/.490 in just 82 games.

The Angels are 11-18 so far, and Anthony Rendon, another injury-plagued Angel, tore a hamstring last week.

He missed all but 36 games of the 2021 season with a strained calf, and he missed several weeks of the 2022 season with a back injury. Trout broke a bone in his hand last season, missing all but one game after July 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trout is in the fourth year of a 12-year, $426 million deal, and he doesn’t hit free agency until 2031.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.