Ex-Colorado player rips Deion Sanders' approach to roster overhaul

Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Xavier Smith shared some insight on his departure from the program as Deion Sanders came into Boulder and took over as head coach.

Smith took issue with the way Sanders dealt with the players who were around after Karl Dorrell was fired and Mike Sanders wasn’t retained. Sanders came over from Jackson State in a high-profile move that changed the attention around the football program.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Smith said the way Sanders handled things could’ve been better.

"He was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves," Smith told The Athletic in a story published Monday. "The way he did it, it could’ve been done with a little more compassion."

Smith, who entered the 2022 season trying to get healthy from a broken leg he suffered in his senior season and then a hamstring injury during the season, told the outlet he was optimistic going into a meeting with Sanders, thinking that Coach Prime would work with the younger players. He was only a redshirt freshman at the time.

He said he was brought into the office with safety Oakie Salave’a and heard from defensive coordinator Charles Kelly and Sanders.

COLORADO LOSES TOP RUNNING BACK IN TRANSFER PORTAL IN BLOW TO DEION SANDERS-LED TEAM

He told The Athletic that Sanders told him he should "probably hit the portal" and didn’t want him to "waste a year thinking I could earn a spot."

"I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me," Smith added.

Smith was eventually able to transfer to UTEP.

Sanders was pretty blunt when he took the program over, especially after the team’s first spring game.

"You all know that we’re going to move on from some of the team members, and we’re going to reload and get some kids that we really identify with," Sanders said after the spring game, according to The Athletic. "So, this process is going to be quick, it’s going to be fast, but we’re going to get it done."

He also preached "hope" after last year’s National Signing Day.

"We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry," Sanders said on National Signing Day. "We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community."

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.