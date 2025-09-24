Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Team USA readies for Trump at Ryder Cup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

MAKE AMERICA PROUD AGAIN – Top-ranked golf pro and four-time major winner Scottie Scheffler expressed his enthusiasm for President Donald Trump’s appearance at the Ryder Cup in New York this week, admitting that his presence is important amid "a tough few weeks for our country." Continue reading …

DRESS CODE DRAMA – Team USA members caused a stir on social media ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup this week over their attire at a celebratory gala just days before the competition is due to begin at Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York. Continue reading …

FEUD REIGNITED – Rory McIlroy, who will star for Team Europe, took aim at a familiar foe over the weekend after Team USA star Bryson DeChambeau previously mentioned his anticipation of trash talking the reigning Masters champion when the two meet again at the Ryder Cup. Continue reading …

FAITHFUL ‘CONNECTION’ – Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw missed the team’s game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona. The MLB player spoke about the decision and why his "connection" to the conservative activist through their shared faith prompted him to be there for his memorial. Continue reading …

ALL IN FAVOR – Super Bowl champion Nick Foles doesn’t believe the controversy surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles’ tush push play is warranted, telling Fox News Digital in a recent interview that banning the play "doesn’t make sense." Continue reading …

FAITH AND FOOTBALL – The Russell Wilson era may be over for the New York Giants, but his impact on the team's faithful culture may linger. In an interview with Fox News Digital before the start of the season, the veteran quarterback spoke about how his faith has played a role in the locker room. Continue reading …

NFL WEEK 4 SCHEDULE – The NFL season is nearly a quarter of the way through and there are still a lot of questions about which team is the cream of the crop in the regular season. Many teams remain undefeated, while others are still searching for their first win. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Micah Parsons says Sunday night’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys will be a bittersweet moment for the two-time All-Pro pass rusher. It’ll be especially "painful" if he gets the chance to sack his former quarterback. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – It's long been rumored that Major League Baseball would bring the automated ball and strike system to the highest level of professional baseball after years of testing in the minor leagues, and on Tuesday that became a reality. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on FOX Sports' "The Herd" to discuss whether the Los Angeles Chargers have surpassed the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles’ comeback over the Los Angeles Rams, and if Caleb Williams silenced his critics with the Chicago Bears. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION