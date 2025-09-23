Trump's Ryder Cup presence 'extremely important' after 'tough few weeks,' Scottie Scheffler says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will make his third appearance at a New York sporting event this week when he attends the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Friday.

He attended the men's U.S. Open final on Sept. 7, and four days later, he took in a New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The golf fanatic will see Team USA and Team Europe face off at the People's Country Club in the first Ryder Cup in the New York metro area, and world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is excited about it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"To have the president here, it's been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that's been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us, and we're excited to be on home soil with the home crowd, and we're ready to get this tournament started," Scheffler told reporters at Bethpage on Tuesday.

Scheffler also revealed that he has spoken with Trump after some of his big victories on the course, praising him as one who "loves the game of golf" and "treats people with the utmost respect."

"I get a call or a text from him sometimes after wins. He just loves the game of golf, and he's one of those guys when you're around him, he does such a good job of, like, feeding confidence into everybody around him," Scheffler said.

"That was one of the things I noticed a lot with the little bit of time I spent with him, is he treats everybody the same and treats people with the utmost respect. Whether you're the person serving us lunch or the caddie on the golf course or the guy who's the president of the club that we're at, he treats everybody like they're the greatest person in the world."

FROM A TIGER WOODS MAJOR VICTORY TO THE 2025 RYDER CUP, HERE IS THE HISTORY OF BETHPAGE BLACK

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley added, "I'm deeply honored that the President of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup. I think anytime you can be around a current president is a pretty phenomenal thing, but when you're representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible. I'm really grateful to him for doing that for us."

He also broke some news about the president's plans in the process.

"I really look forward to what that first tee is going to be like with the president on the tee. I think this first tee at Bethpage is going to be a sporting event to remember across any sport, and then you add on the President of the United States standing there, I really think it's going to be something that everyone will remember forever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump visited his Doral course in Miami the day before a LIV Golf event earlier this year and played in a LIV Golf pro-am at his course in Washington, D.C., in 2023. However, he has not attended a pro event as a fan since August 2023, when LIV went to his Bedminster course.

Trump attended the closing ceremony at the 2017 Presidents Cup in Jersey City, New Jersey, where Team USA defeated Team International.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.