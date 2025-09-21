Rory McIlroy fires back at Bryson DeChambeau's trash talk ahead of Ryder Cup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy has never shied away from trash talk during a Ryder Cup, and with the tournament at Bethpage Black this week, he has started again.

McIlroy, who will star for Team Europe, took aim at one specific Team USA player — Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau said earlier this summer that he looked forward to talking some smack to McIlroy at the Ryder Cup. McIlroy brushed it off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people," McIlroy told The Guardian in an interview over the weekend. "That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others."

The rivalry between McIlroy and DeChambeau grew since their showdown at the Masters in April, where McIlroy won his first green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. During that round, McIlroy was paired with DeChambeau, who struggled at Augusta National.

JUSTIN ROSE GOES ON WILD BIRDIE RUN TO SNATCH ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP IN POTENTIAL RYDER CUP PREVIEW

Afterward, DeChambeau told reporters he never spoke to McIlroy during the final round and found it odd. McIlroy, however, saw it differently.

"I’m not going to try and be his best mate out there," he said at the PGA Championship.

The feud reignited at the 2024 U.S. Open, where DeChambeau prevailed after McIlroy’s final-round collapse at Pinehurst No. 2.

McIlroy’s outspoken opposition to LIV Golf, where DeChambeau now plays, has also fueled tension between the two stars.

That sets the stage for this week at Bethpage Black, where trash talk is expected both on the course and among the fans. The venue is anticipating about 50,000 spectators per day during the three-day tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Team USA fell to Team Europe the last time the rivals met in Rome in 2023. After Europe’s 16½-11½ victory, McIlroy declared that the team intends to win as the visitors this time around.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.