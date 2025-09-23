Russell Wilson opens up on Giants' team Bible studies as fellow Christian Jaxson Dart takes over QB duties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Russell Wilson era may be over for the New York Giants, but his impact on the team's faithful culture may linger.

Wilson is being benched by the Giants in favor of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart this week, per multiple reports, seemingly ending Wilson's run as the team's starter after just three games.

Wilson entered his first season with New York with the mindset to "help the New York Giants win daily," he previously told Fox News Digital. Along the way, he also brought his faith into the team's locker room.

Wilson told Fox News Digital ahead of the season in July that he and his Giants teammates were having regular Bible studies.

"We have a lot of guys who are super strong on their faith," Wilson said. "We do have our Bible studies throughout the week and the things we do as a collective group. I know every team does different things, and we have a lot of that too. And we're just grateful we do what we get to do. I'm grateful to be a New York Giant, and I thank God every day for that."

Wilson has been one of the more vocally Christian quarterbacks in the NFL throughout his career.

His successor, Dart, is also a devout Christian. Dart is only the third Mormon quarterback in NFL history and a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Wilson gave his thoughts on Dart's ability compared to Wilson's as a rookie, when he surpassed former veteran quarterback Matt Flynn of the Seattle Seahawks to win the starting job.

"I think Jaxson is a really good worker. He's a really good teammate. He's a guy who's had a really good college career," Wilson said in July.

Wilson signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the team in the offseason, while Dart was selected by the team with the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft after it traded up to the first round to get the quarterback.

When Wilson overtook Flynn as Seattle's starting quarterback in 2012, Flynn had just signed a three-year, $26 million contract. Wilson, a rookie, had been selected in the third round of that year's draft but ended up beating out the veteran for the starting job prior to Week 1. Wilson led the Seahawks to an 11-5 record and a playoff win in his first year, before leading the team to a Super Bowl victory the following season in 2013.

Now, Wilson is on the other end of that dynamic, watching the younger Dart ascend as the Giants' starter this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And both will likely lean on their faith to make it through this transition.