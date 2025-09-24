US Ryder Cup team members face criticism for outfit choices for gala dinner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 Ryder Cup gala brought together members from Team USA and Team Europe a few days before the first matchups begin at Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York.

Before any golf ball was placed on a tee, the American competitors already ruffled the feathers of fans and purists on social media because of the fashion choices they made. The American golfers were seen with their wives and girlfriends in a suit without a tie and with sneakers on their feet.

The outfit selections didn’t win over any fans ahead of one of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport.

There are plenty of storylines going into this year’s Ryder Cup. Team Europe will look to continue its dominance over Team USA after the pummeling in Rome in 2023. Team USA won at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2021. It was the team’s first win since 2016.

Scottie Scheffler leads Team USA on the golf course. He’s put together a dominant 2025 season that included wins at the Byron Nelson, Memorial, BMW Championship and the Procore Championship earlier this month. Not to mention, he won the PGA Championship and The Open Championship this year.

Rory McIlroy leads Team Europe into the fray. He completed the career grand slam this year, finally picking up a green jacket with a Masters victory. He also had a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship.

The Ryder Cup tees off on Friday.