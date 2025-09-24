NFL Week 4 schedule: Several teams hoping to make major statement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s hard to believe the NFL season is nearly a quarter of the way finished and there are still a lot of questions about which team is the cream of the crop in the regular season.

There are plenty of teams looking to remain undefeated. The Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers started the season 3-0.

There are also several teams in search of their first win. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints have been winless so far.

Jaxson Dart is expected to make his first career start for the Giants, too.

There are plenty of storylines to follow going into Week 4. Read below for the schedule.

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Minnesota Vikings @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:30 a.m. ET)

Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Browns @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (7:15 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET)