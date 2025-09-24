Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 4 schedule: Several teams hoping to make major statement

The NFL's 2025 season is nearly a quarter of the way finished

Ryan Gaydos
Super Bowl champion Nick Foles says he is 'pro tush push' as criticism of the play mounts Video

Super Bowl champion Nick Foles says he is 'pro tush push' as criticism of the play mounts

Super Bowl champion Nick Foles says he is 'pro tush push' as criticism of the play mounts in an interview with Fox News Digital.

It’s hard to believe the NFL season is nearly a quarter of the way finished and there are still a lot of questions about which team is the cream of the crop in the regular season.

There are plenty of teams looking to remain undefeated. The Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers started the season 3-0.

There are also several teams in search of their first win. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints have been winless so far.

Jaxson Dart is expected to make his first career start for the Giants, too.

There are plenty of storylines to follow going into Week 4. Read below for the schedule.

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivers a stiff arm

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) pulls in a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

  • Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

  • Minnesota Vikings @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)
  • New Orleans Saints @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cleveland Browns @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)
  • Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)
Jim Harbaugh coaches the Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Carrie Giordano)

  • Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)
  • Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Bo Nix throws a pass

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Carrie Giordano)

  • New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (7:15 p.m. ET)
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET)

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

