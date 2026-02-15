Sturla Holm Lægreid wins third Olympic medal after tearful cheating confession goes viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sturla Holm Lægreid may have had one of the most bizarre Olympics moments of all time, revealing he had an affair on his now ex-girlfriend, but his time at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games continues to go well regardless.

The Norwegian biathlete went viral for a tearful confession, saying that he cheated on his ex-girlfriend and regretted it after winning bronze during the 20-kilometer biathlon.

But Lægreid has won two medals since, including his third on Sunday when he captured silver in the men’s 12.5-kilometer biathlon pursuit.

It’s been quite the week for Lægreid, though, as he explained through a levy of tears that he has had the "worst week of his life" due to the weight of what he did in his love life.

"Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world," he said after his event to NRK in Norway. "Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her, and I told her about a week ago."

He was crying and hugging friends after the race, and followed his initial comments with more during a news conference.

"It was the choice I made," he said about revealing the information on the broadcast. "We make different choices during our life, and that's how we make life," he told a room full of reporters. "So, today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me. Maybe not."

Lægreid said one day later he "deeply regrets" revealing that very personal detail about his life on live television, exposing a private matter in one of the most public ways possible.

"I am not quite myself these days and not thinking clearly," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "My apologies go to Johan-Olav (Botn), who deserved all the attention after winning gold. They also go to my ex-girlfriend, who unwillingly ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well. I cannot undo this, but I will now put it behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not answer any further questions about this."

Lægreid remained in headlines throughout the week, though it was due to his performance at the Milan Cortina Games, securing a bronze medal on Friday in the men’s 10km sprint.

The Norwegian is a six-time world champion, and though this is something entirely different in terms of adversity, he is clearly still performing well not the biggest world stage in Italy this week.

