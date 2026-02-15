Team USA men's hockey goes undefeated in Group C, earns bye into next Olympic round after win over Germany

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA did what it was expected to do in the group stage in men’s ice hockey, defeating Germany, 5-1, to go undefeated in the preliminary round games at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games on Sunday.

Auston Matthews scored two goals for the Stars and Stripes, while Tage Thompson, Zach Werenski, and Brock Faber each found the back of the net in Team USA’s third victory in Milan.

After wins in their first two games — 5-1 victory over Latvia, followed by a 6-3 finish against Denmark on Saturday — Team USA has a bye heading into the quarterfinals, which begin on Wednesday.

Canada and Slovakia have also earned byes after winning Group A and B, respectively.

While it was expected Team USA would handle the three underdogs in their group in Milan, it wasn’t easy throughout the 60 minutes, including against Germany on Sunday.

Despite Team USA getting shots on Maximilian Franzreb early in this contest, Germany was playing very physical and getting Grade-A chances on the other side of the ice against U.S. net minder Connor Hellebuyck.

But it was Werenski finding the back of the net first in this game with only nine seconds to spare. He secured a pass from Matthews, and used the German screen in front of Franzreb to get the puck over the red line for the lead heading into the locker room.

Throughout the tournament thus far, the first period hasn’t been the most fluid for Team USA, but they ultimately made up for it in the following two periods in all three games.

In this one, Matthews made the best of a power play opportunity, seeing a shot by Quinn Hughes deflect off his stick and go through Franzreb’s legs for the second goal of the game.

Toward the end of the period, Faber added his first goal of the tournament, while Matthew Tkachuk got his fifth assist as well as brother Brady Tkachuk getting his first on the goal.

With a controlling 3-0 lead entering the third period, Thompson scored less than two minutes. Matthews would later score his third goal of the tournament to make it 5-0 and virtually seal the game for Team USA.

Germany’s Tim Stutzle, who has been having a good tournament, potted his fourth goal, but it obviously wasn’t enough to mount a comeback in the end.

Now, Team USA will wait to see who they face in the quarterfinals. The tournament also moves to single elimination now, requiring the U.S. to win three more games to reach the gold-medal game, which is set for Feb. 22.