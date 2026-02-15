Bill Belichick adds third quarterback to UNC roster this offseason after disappointing first year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick continued to make changes to his 2026 UNC roster after a disappointing start to his collegiate coaching career.

The North Carolina Tar Heels added ex-Western Carolina quarterback Taron Dickens out of the transfer portal, marking the third quarterback UNC has added this offseason, per On3.

The Tar Heels have also added former Wisconsin signal caller Billy Edwards Jr. and ex-Texas A&M quarterback Miles O’Neill.

Dickens enjoyed a 3,508-yard 2025 season with 38 touchdowns to only two interceptions. And he has thrown for 5,063 yards with 51 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 74% completion rate in his three seasons at Western Carolina.

Now, Dickens joined a crowded quarterbacks room where there surely will be a strong competition this spring to determine who will be Belichick’s starter come Week 1.

Last season, the Tar Heels went 4-8 under Belichick in a lackluster season that included off-field controversy involving his relationship with girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

At the same time, with NFL teams firing their head coaches mid-season and right after the 2025 season came to an end, Belichick was rumored to be in the running for certain jobs. However, he released a statement about his commitment to the Tar Heels and how that won’t change if an NFL team came calling.

As a result, Belichick and his staff are focused on getting the right team in place for a better 2026 campaign, which includes a change at the most important position on the field.

Last season, Gio Lopez was the Tar Heels’ main quarterback, who threw for 1,747 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 261 attempts. He also rushed for 133 yards on 86 carries.

Max Johnson and Au’Tori Newkirk also had limited attempts for UNC last season.

Belichick and his staff have been at work other than quarterback this offseason, adding offensive lineman Andrew Threatt, tight end Jaxxon Warren, and defensive linemen Tarvorise Brown and Jaylen Harvey, among others.

