Canadian hockey star Tom Wilson ejected from Olympic game for fighting

Canadian men’s ice hockey star Tom Wilson was ejected from Sunday’s matchup against France for fighting defenseman Pierre Crinon at the Winter Olympics.

The two traded blows in the third period of the preliminary round after Crinon nailed Canadian center Nathan MacKinnon with an elbow to his head minutes earlier. Crinon was given a two-minute penalty for the hit and apologized to MacKinnon for the blow.

But both players found themselves hitting the showers before the game was over. Players don’t receive five-minute major penalties for fighting in the Olympics. Instead, they were both ejected from the game.

Wilson had a goal and an assist in the game, achieving what is known as the "Gordie Howe hat trick."

The 31-year-old Washington Capitals player is one of a few new players on the Canadian team who weren’t on the 4 Nations Face-Off squad last year. The tournament featured players from Team USA and Canada trading blows nine seconds into their matchup.

Wilson has 23 goals and 26 assists this season for the Capitals. Washington is fourth in the Metropolitan Division at the Olympics break.

On Sunday, Canada defeated France, 10-2.

Canadian star Sidney Crosby recorded three points in the victory, surpassing Jarome Iginla as the Olympic team’s top scorer in Winter Games featuring NHL players.

Canada finishes group play with three wins and a goal differential of plus-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.