Olympics

Canadian hockey star Tom Wilson ejected from Olympic game for fighting

Wilson and France's Pierre Crinon were given the boot

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Canadian men’s ice hockey star Tom Wilson was ejected from Sunday’s matchup against France for fighting defenseman Pierre Crinon at the Winter Olympics.

The two traded blows in the third period of the preliminary round after Crinon nailed Canadian center Nathan MacKinnon with an elbow to his head minutes earlier. Crinon was given a two-minute penalty for the hit and apologized to MacKinnon for the blow.

Tom Wilson fights Pierre Crinon

Canada's Tom Wilson (43) and France's Pierre Crinon, center, fight in the third period during a preliminary round game of men's ice hockey between Canada and France at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.  (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

But both players found themselves hitting the showers before the game was over. Players don’t receive five-minute major penalties for fighting in the Olympics. Instead, they were both ejected from the game.

Wilson had a goal and an assist in the game, achieving what is known as the "Gordie Howe hat trick."

The 31-year-old Washington Capitals player is one of a few new players on the Canadian team who weren’t on the 4 Nations Face-Off squad last year. The tournament featured players from Team USA and Canada trading blows nine seconds into their matchup.

Refs try to break up the fight

France's Pierre Crinon (7) and Canada's Tom Wilson (43) fight in the third period during a preliminary round game of men's ice hockey between Canada and France at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Wilson has 23 goals and 26 assists this season for the Capitals. Washington is fourth in the Metropolitan Division at the Olympics break.

On Sunday, Canada defeated France, 10-2.

Canadian star Sidney Crosby recorded three points in the victory, surpassing Jarome Iginla as the Olympic team’s top scorer in Winter Games featuring NHL players.

Connor McDavid and Tom Wilson celebrate

Canada's Connor McDavid (97) celebrates scoring a goal with Canada's Tom Wilson (43) during a preliminary round game of men's ice hockey between Canada and France at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Canada finishes group play with three wins and a goal differential of plus-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

