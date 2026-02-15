Horrifying crash brings out red flag during endurance race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A horrifying crash occurred during an Intercontinental GT Challenge endurance race in Australia on Sunday.

The 2026 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour at Mount Panorama was just under nine hours into the race when Johannes Zelger’s Tsunami RT Porsche 911 got turned around and came to a rest perpendicular to the racetrack.

The leaders were making their way around the course but it didn’t appear that Mercedes-AM Team Craft Bamboo driver Ralf Aron had any idea where Zelger’s vehicle was. As Aron came up the hill, he drove through Zelger’s vehicle.

Aron’s vehicle immediately caught fire, while Zelger’s right front side was smashed in.

A red flag was brought out to pause the race for several minutes.

"Following the incident involving car #77 @craftbamboo, we can confirm that @ralfaron2 is in a stable condition but will undergo further assessment at a nearby hospital," the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport team said on social media. "We wish you a speedy recovery, Ralf!"

Zelger was able to get out of his vehicle without issue.

The Mercedes-AMG Team GMR with Maxime Martin, Mikael Grenier and Maro Engel took home first place when the dust cleared and the race was finished.

High Class Racing’s Kerong Li, Anders Fjordbach and Dorian Boccolacci picked up second.