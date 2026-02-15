Expand / Collapse search
Horrifying crash brings out red flag during endurance race

Maxime Martin, Mikael Grenier and Maro Engel helped Mercdes-AMG team GMR win the race

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A horrifying crash occurred during an Intercontinental GT Challenge endurance race in Australia on Sunday.

The 2026 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour at Mount Panorama was just under nine hours into the race when Johannes Zelger’s Tsunami RT Porsche 911 got turned around and came to a rest perpendicular to the racetrack.

A Mercedes-AMG hits the corner

No. 77 Maximilian Götz, Ralf Aron, and Lucas Auer drivers of Mercedes-AMG Team Craft Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO during the Bathurst 12 Hour at Mount Panorama on Feb. 15, 2026 in Bathurst, Australia. (Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

The leaders were making their way around the course but it didn’t appear that Mercedes-AM Team Craft Bamboo driver Ralf Aron had any idea where Zelger’s vehicle was. As Aron came up the hill, he drove through Zelger’s vehicle.

Aron’s vehicle immediately caught fire, while Zelger’s right front side was smashed in.

A red flag was brought out to pause the race for several minutes.

Team GMR drivers celebrate

No. 888 Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, and Maxime Martin drivers of Mercedes-AMG Team GMR Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO during the Bathurst 12 Hour at Mount Panorama on Feb. 15, 2026 in Bathurst, Australia. (Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

"Following the incident involving car #77 @craftbamboo, we can confirm that @ralfaron2 is in a stable condition but will undergo further assessment at a nearby hospital," the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport team said on social media. "We wish you a speedy recovery, Ralf!"

Zelger was able to get out of his vehicle without issue.

The Mercedes-AMG Team GMR with Maxime Martin, Mikael Grenier and Maro Engel took home first place when the dust cleared and the race was finished.

High Class Racing drivers celebrate second place

No. 86 Dorian Boccolacci, Anders Fjordbach, and Kerong Li drivers of High Class Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) during the Bathurst 12 Hour at Mount Panorama on Feb. 15, 2026 in Bathurst, Australia. (Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

High Class Racing’s Kerong Li, Anders Fjordbach and Dorian Boccolacci picked up second.

