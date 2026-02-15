Super Bowl champ slams Deion Sanders for his coaching style at Colorado

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian Fauria, a former Colorado Buffaloes star tight end and two-time Super Bowl champion, criticized Deion Sanders as the head coach gears up for his fourth year at the helm.

Fauria appeared on "The Zach Gelb Show" and tore into Sanders, who joined Colorado after a few years at Jackson State. Sanders was the head coach when Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy award.

"I’m just not a fan of the coach. I’m not. I’ll never be a fan of the coach," Fauria said. "I love the school. And this isn’t me picking on Deion Sanders because I pick on Joe Gibbs. The worst coach I’ve ever had was Joe Gibbs. So, my picking on Deion Sanders is nothing. I just don’t like the way he coaches football.

"I don’t think he’s very bright. I don’t think he can manage a game. I think there’s a lot of flash, but I think there’s no substance, you know? And he’s got a lot of people, like, brainwashed. And, you know, we’ll see. We’ll see what he can do. But I’m just — I’m not a fan of him, not a fan of his coaching style, not a fan of his messaging.

"There’s a lot of things you know internally that I know about that I’m not a fan of, and it’s just not worth my energy to sit there and follow it and, you know, and then go back and forth with the ‘The emperor has no clothes’ crowd that support him, regardless of how stupid he is sometimes. So yeah, that’s the way I feel about it. And it bugs me that a lot of alumni just don’t speak up about it. They don’t say anything. But I will."

Colorado is 16-21 in three full seasons under Sanders. Colorado was 9-4 in 2024 but only picked up three wins during the 2025 campaign.

Fauria said he would rather see the team get more worried about picking up wins than being relevant on social media.

The Buffaloes’ 2026 season will begin on Sept. 5 on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.