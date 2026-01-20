DHS says ICE agents rammed by vehicles amid Minneapolis enforcement surge: 'Aggressively assaulted'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal immigration officials said Tuesday that Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have faced escalating violence in Minneapolis, including vehicle ramming incidents as recently as "today" and "yesterday," during a major enforcement operation targeting criminal illegal aliens in the Twin Cities.

"I believe we had a vehicle ramming today. We had one yesterday," said Greg Bovino, who was identified to the assembled media during a scheduled Department of Homeland Security (DHS) news conference as the commander at large for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) assets in the Twin Cities.

Bovino said two suspects "decided that it would be a good idea to ram Border Patrol agents and then take off," adding that a civilian vehicle was also struck during one of the incidents. He said both suspects were apprehended. No additional details were released.

The briefing came amid fiery protests, political pushback and scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis after the death of Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7.

Bovino appeared alongside Marcos Charles, acting executive associate director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, as DHS officials outlined what they described as a sharp increase in arrests, mounting confrontations and resistance from local leaders during Operation Metro Surge.

Bovino said the operation is focused on public safety and violent offenders, rejecting claims that enforcement actions are random or politically motivated.

"Our operations are lawful, they’re targeted and they’re focused on individuals who pose a serious threat to this community," Bovino said. "They are not random, and they are not political."

He accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of using "heated rhetoric" that he said has contributed to a hostile environment for federal agents.

"Leaders like Tim Walz or Mayor Frey have relied on heated rhetoric and accusations that distract from the facts," Bovino said. "The facts are that federal agents are arresting murderers, rapists, child predators, cartel-connected criminals."

Bovino said federal officers have been " violently and aggressively assaulted ," with objects thrown and vehicles damaged since the operation began, though enforcement efforts have continued.

Bovino listed several cases he said occurred as recently as the previous day, including what he described as a registered sex offender convicted of crimes against a child and other individuals charged with rape, domestic assault and other violent offenses.

Bovino also referenced the recent disruption of a church service during an anti-ICE protest.

"Do we like what happened with the church there a couple of days ago when individuals came in and disrupted almost violently a church service? Absolutely not," Bovino said.

The Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation into the disruption at a Minneapolis-area church after protesters stormed a service over a perceived ICE connection Sunday.

Bovino rejected a reporter's claims during a Q&A, saying agents act in a manner he described as a "legal, ethical and moral" manner and arguing that confrontations often involve agitators rather than random civilians.

"Oftentimes, it’s agitators, rioters, anarchists that place mom-and-pop America near very tense situations when they shouldn’t even be," Bovino said.

Asked about the status of the officer involved in the Jan. 7 shooting of Good, Charles said the officer is "recovering at home," but he did not answer whether the officer remains on administrative leave or involved in the operation.

Walz and Frey's offices, as well as the Minneapolis Police Department, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.