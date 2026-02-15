Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Dutch speedskating star Jutta Leerdam, fiancée of Jake Paul, picks up silver medal in 500-meter event

Leerdam set an Olympic record in the 1,000-meter earlier in the Games

Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 15

Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam, the fiancée of boxer Jake Paul, picked up her second medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Leerdam won a silver medal in the women’s 500-meter. She finished just behind fellow Dutch compatriot, Femke Kok, who won gold. Kok put in a time of 36.49, setting an Olympic record. Leerdam came in at 37.15, which was the top time before Kok raced.

Jutta Leerdam reacts

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the women's 500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.  (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Japan’s Miho Takagi picked up the bronze with a 37.27 time. American racers failed to make the podium in the event. The 2022 Beijing Games gold medalist, Erin Jackson, finished in fifth with a time of 37.32.

Paul was in attendance to watch Leerdam compete in the race. He cheered her on and was stunned as she crossed the line the quickest at the time.

Jutta Leerdam talks to Femke Kok

Femke Kok of the Netherlands, left, celebrates winning a gold medal with silver medallist Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands, right, in the women's 500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.  (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

It was Leerdam’s first medal in the event. She finished in second place in the 500-meter in the World Championships last year, too.

Leerdam took home the gold medal in the 1,000-meter race earlier in the Games. She set an Olympic record with a time of 1:12.31, which eclipsed a time previously set by Kok.

Jutta Leerdam celebrates Femke Kok

Femke Kok of the Netherlands, left, celebrates winning a gold medal with silver medallist Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands, right, in the women's 500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.  (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

The Netherlands have a total of 11 medals in this year’s Games so far. There is only one week left in the Olympics to achieve any more medals.

