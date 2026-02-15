Dutch speedskating star Jutta Leerdam, fiancée of Jake Paul, picks up silver medal in 500-meter event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam, the fiancée of boxer Jake Paul, picked up her second medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Leerdam won a silver medal in the women’s 500-meter. She finished just behind fellow Dutch compatriot, Femke Kok, who won gold. Kok put in a time of 36.49, setting an Olympic record. Leerdam came in at 37.15, which was the top time before Kok raced.

Japan’s Miho Takagi picked up the bronze with a 37.27 time. American racers failed to make the podium in the event. The 2022 Beijing Games gold medalist, Erin Jackson, finished in fifth with a time of 37.32.

Paul was in attendance to watch Leerdam compete in the race. He cheered her on and was stunned as she crossed the line the quickest at the time.

It was Leerdam’s first medal in the event. She finished in second place in the 500-meter in the World Championships last year, too.

Leerdam took home the gold medal in the 1,000-meter race earlier in the Games. She set an Olympic record with a time of 1:12.31, which eclipsed a time previously set by Kok.

The Netherlands have a total of 11 medals in this year’s Games so far. There is only one week left in the Olympics to achieve any more medals.