Anti-ICE agitator allegedly bites off federal officer's finger during Minneapolis attack

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin shared a photo on social media Saturday of a federal law enforcement officer's severed finger after an anti-ICE agitator in Minneapolis allegedly bit it off.

"In Minneapolis, these rioters attacked our law enforcement officer and one of them bit off our HSI officer’s finger," McLaughlin wrote in the post. "He will lose his finger."

She shared photos of two people seemingly in custody, though it is unclear which person is the alleged biter.

Additional details surrounding the assault have not yet been released, though ongoing protests have escalated following the deaths of two U.S. citizens during immigration enforcement operations in the blue city.

ICE SAYS 2 DEMONSTRATORS WERE ARRESTED IN MINNESOTA FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING OFFICERS

Hours before McLaughlin's post, a Border Patrol agent was seen on video fatally shooting an armed man in Minneapolis amid a crowd of agitators.

The 37-year-old man, a U.S. citizen from Minneapolis, allegedly approached agents and then "violently resisted," while armed with a 9mm pistol and two magazines, according to Homeland Security officials.

Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino said during a news conference on Saturday it "look[ed] like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

MAN ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED WITH FLAGPOLE BY MINNEAPOLIS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS IN VIOLENT PARKING GARAGE ATTACK

"About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement," Bovino said. "We will not allow violence against our law enforcement officers, and we need state and local help. … [Minneapolis] Mayor [Jacob] Frey and [Minneapolis Police Department] Chief Brian O'Hara, just a few minutes ago, did the opposite of that by omitting the fact that the suspect had a gun and magazines full of ammunition."

He reiterated that those who obstruct law enforcement are in violation of the law and will be arrested.

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed on Saturday that in addition to troops previously mobilized at the direction of Gov. Tim Walz, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office requested additional support and more soldiers will be brought in.

Guardsmen will provide security at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, and assist the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and other local agencies, if requested.