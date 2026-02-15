Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympic rivals turned lovers as US ice dancer proposes to Spanish skater on Valentine's Day in Milan

Jean-Luc Baker popped the question to Olivia Smart in the streets of Milan

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Love is in the air at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games — even amongst rivals.

Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart and former United States Olympic ice dancer Jean-Luc Baker are engaged, as the latter popped the question on Valentine’s Day on Saturday.

Smart said "yes," and shared the news on Instagram.

Olivia Smart and Jean-Luc Baker celebrate engagement

Former Team USA Olympic ice dancer Jean-Luc Baker and ice dancer Olivia Smart of team Spain pose for a photograph after proposing in the streets of Milan on day eight of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games on Feb. 14, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

"It’s always been you," the couple captioned a video leading up to the proposal in the streets of Milan.

Smart was clearly shocked at the moment, while the video showed Baker holding up the ring as his new fiancée competed on the ice below.

These two had been friends for quite some time, but on the ice, Team USA and Spain were obvious rivals as they competed for the same prize.

In the 2022 Beijing Games, as well as two World Championships, Baker and Smart competed against one another for gold.

Smart finished above Baker in the 2022 Games, as she finished eighth to his 11th place.

Jean-luc Baker proposes

Former Team USA Olympic ice dancer Jean-Luc Baker proposes to ice dancer Olivia Smart of team Spain in the streets of Milan on day eight of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games on Feb. 14, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

Baker was in the stands this time for the Milan Cortina Games, while Smart was competing alongside partner Tim Dieck in the ice dance. They finished ninth in the competition.

Smart may not have finished the way she hoped, but at least she didn’t leave Milan without some sort of hardware.

Baker had won bronze in his Olympic career, taking it home during the 2018 Winter Games. He hasn’t been able to compete since 2023 due to injuries.

Olivia Smart finishes routine

Olivia Smart and partner Tim Dieck of Team Spain compete in the Ice Dance - Free Dance on day five of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on Feb. 11, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

As the heat of competition continues in Milan, it’s hard not to enjoy a loving moment between these two.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

