Olympic rivals turned lovers as US ice dancer proposes to Spanish skater on Valentine's Day in Milan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Love is in the air at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games — even amongst rivals.

Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart and former United States Olympic ice dancer Jean-Luc Baker are engaged, as the latter popped the question on Valentine’s Day on Saturday.

Smart said "yes," and shared the news on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s always been you," the couple captioned a video leading up to the proposal in the streets of Milan.

Smart was clearly shocked at the moment, while the video showed Baker holding up the ring as his new fiancée competed on the ice below.

ILIA MALININ POSTPONES PRESS CONFERENCE A DAY AFTER EIGHTH-PLACE OLYMPIC FINISH

These two had been friends for quite some time, but on the ice, Team USA and Spain were obvious rivals as they competed for the same prize.

In the 2022 Beijing Games, as well as two World Championships, Baker and Smart competed against one another for gold.

Smart finished above Baker in the 2022 Games, as she finished eighth to his 11th place.

Baker was in the stands this time for the Milan Cortina Games, while Smart was competing alongside partner Tim Dieck in the ice dance. They finished ninth in the competition.

Smart may not have finished the way she hoped, but at least she didn’t leave Milan without some sort of hardware.

Baker had won bronze in his Olympic career, taking it home during the 2018 Winter Games. He hasn’t been able to compete since 2023 due to injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the heat of competition continues in Milan, it’s hard not to enjoy a loving moment between these two.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.