Paige Spiranac opens up on social media hiatus: 'Just overthinking everything'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac boasts more than 4 million followers on Instagram and another 1.1 million followers on TikTok, but over the last couple of months fewer posts have hit her feeds.

Spiranac explained her social media absence in a Q&A session with her Instagram followers last week. Her last post on Instagram came on Jan. 26 and her last TikTok video came on Oct. 24. She told her followers that she had been in a "bit of a funk" recently.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"… And its not like a one or two day thing," Spiranac wrote on her Instagram Stories, via the New York Post. "This has been going on for a little bit. I feel like I’ve just been so in my head about everything and I’m just trying to work through it. I think that’s why I haven’t been posting as much because I am just overthinking everything and I just feel like my anxiety has taken control.

"I’m trying to push myself outside of that and post more and get back to what I was doing before. I feel like I haven’t been active because I’ve just been in my own head, in this kind of funky rut and we’re working through it."

Spiranac lamented how her audience and others haven’t seen her correctly and said she believed she was "actually really misunderstood."

TRAVIS KELCE PLAYING, TAYLOR SWIFT RUMORS SPIKE PEBBLE BEACH TICKET SALES $60K

While she admitted that her "rut" has caused her to stay away from golf for a bit, she said she hoped to create more of a fun-focused golf series in the near future.

Last month, Spiranac returned to social media to share a new hairdo.

She recently took time off social media after she was engulfed in a cheating scandal during a golf influencer tournament. She said in November she received "tens of thousands of death threats" since the championship match of the tournament.

"The last week and a half is probably the worst hate I’ve ever received in the 10 years of me doing this," Spiranac previously said in a post on her Instagram Stories. "I’m talking tens of thousands of death threats, people telling me to kill myself. The most vile, horrendous stuff you could ever say to an individual that’s been in my DMs to the point where we were discussing me having to potentially get a restraining order.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, it’s serious stuff. It’s not easy, and it hasn’t been easy."