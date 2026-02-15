Magic's Jase Richardson suffers scary fall during dunk contest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson took part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, and he left fans in Southern California stunned in a scary incident on the court.

Richardson began his attempt from the corner on the right side of the basket. He had a friend with the basketball on the right wing. The friend ran and bounced the ball off the side of the backboard with Richardson trailing behind him.

Richardson tried to make a ridiculous spinning dunk but couldn’t get the ball around the side of the backboard. He got caught and fell onto his back on the court.

"I’m good," he said afterward, via the Orlando Sentinel. "I tried to go do a little 360 off the side of the glass, (but) my arm got caught on the side of the backboard."

He was able to complete the second dunk attempt after the fall. He earned a total score of 88.8 and it wasn’t good enough to get him into the finals. He and Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes didn’t make it to the next round.

The Miami Heat’s Keshad Johnson won the competition over San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant. Johnson started his dunk behind the scorers’ table and took off from the free throw line. He threw down a one-handed windmill dunk.

Bryant had a between-the-legs dunk on his first attempt, which got him perfect scores, but his second dunk took too many tries to complete, which ultimately cost him the win.

"All the kids out there, keep dreaming, anything can happen," Johnson said. "I just came out here and showed people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.