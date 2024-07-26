Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Former Chiefs player Isaiah Buggs sentenced in animal cruelty case

Buggs was also arrested for domestic violence/burglary

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs to a year of hard labor last week, ordering him to serve 60 days. The rest would be suspended for two years "pending the behavior of the defendant."

Buggs is not permitted to have guns or be around them and is prohibited from owning dogs or cats.

Isaiah Buggs with mugshot from Tuscaloosa County Jail

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is facing another criminal charge this offseason after being arrested June 16 for domestic violence/battery. (Tuscaloosa County Jail/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old turned himself in late last month in Tuscaloosa for the animal cruelty charges after two dogs were allegedly found "severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected" on the back porch of a rental home he was staying at. 

Buggs was accused of leaving a gray and white pit bull and black rottweiler on the back porch of the home in Tuscaloosa without food or water. The pit bull was free to roam in a screened-in porch, but the rottweiler was allegedly in a metal cage in direct sunlight. 

Isaiah Buggs vs Cowboys

Isaiah Buggs of the Detroit Lions during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Court documents obtained by Tuscaloosa Patch said police received information March 28 that dogs were left on the porch. Witnesses claimed Buggs moved out of the home March 19 due to owing over $3,100 in rent. 

Last month, while he awaited his fate on the animal cruelty charges, he was arrested and booked in Tuscaloosa County Jail for domestic violence/burglary, according to jail records.

The Chiefs released him a little over a week after the domestic arrest.

Isaiah Buggs looks on field

Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit Oct. 8, 2023. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Buggs, a sixth-round pick out of Alabama by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, joined the Chiefs as a member of their practice squad before their playoff run, which ended in another Super Bowl title. He had previously played for the Detroit Lions.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

