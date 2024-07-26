Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa agree to record $212.4 million contract extension: reports

After the best season of his career, Tua Tagovailoa isn't going anywhere.

He and the Miami Dolphins have reportedly agreed on a four-year deal with $212.4 million with $167 million guaranteed.

The $212.4 million is the 10th-largest in NFL history, and the largest over a four-year span in league history, as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His average salary of $53.1 million per season is the third-highest in NFL history, behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

Tagoavailoa has been a polarizing quarterback since he was drafted fifth overall out of Alabama in 2020. He suffered two documented concussions in 2023, one of which saw his fingers curl up, causing a major shakeup in the league's concussion protocol. He appeared dizzy just four days prior and fell to the turf, but he played on Thursday night anyway. The NFL ruled that he had not suffered a concussion in the first incident.

The quarterback, though, did suffer a concussion later on in the season, and wound up remaining in that game against the Green Bay Packers.

Many wondered whether Tagovailoa was, and still is, one hit away from his career ending abruptly. He even admitted last year that he had contemplated retirement after his scary 2023 season.

JERRY JONES REACHES SETTLEMENT IN PATERNITY CASE, SAYS ORDEAL WAS 'SENSITIVE TO ME AND MY FAMILY'

However, he played all 17 games last season for the first time in his career and set career highs in yards (an NFL-leading 4,624), touchdowns (29), completion percentage (69.3), and wins (11).

The Dolphins lost the AFC East title on their home turf in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, and then had to travel to sub-zero temperatures in Kansas City against the Chiefs, who beat them, 26-7, en route to winning their second consecutive Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tagovailoa is now the seventh quarterback to earn an average per-year salary of over $50 million ever (all since last year), joining Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, Lawrence and Burrow.

In his career (53 games, 51 starts), he has completed 66.9% of his passes for 12,639 yards, 81 touchdowns, and a 32-19 record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.