Fever's Sophie Cunningham shows off head-turning outfit before WNBA game

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham turned heads on Saturday afternoon with her outfit before the team’s win over the Chicago Sky.

Cunningham wore a black jacket over a black sheer outfit and heels and walked the Fever’s carpet, which they had rolled out for the outfit checks before the game. She posed for a few pictures of herself and with teammate Lexie Hull.

Unfortunately, Cunningham put on sweats instead of a Fever jersey. She was ruled out of the game with an ankle injury.

The Fever acquired Cunningham in a trade with the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason. She averaged 8.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 40 games. She shot 37.8% from 3-point range and 42.9% from the field in all.

Cunningham went viral a few times during the 2024 season with some of the outfits she wore before games. One "Love Island" dress even became the talk of social media, but she told Fox News Digital in August that it was mom-approved.

She took the attention as a sign of the times as more interest has been paid to the WNBA since Caitlin Clark entered the league. Pregame "fit checks" have been one of the ways the league has captured attention on social media.

"I do think it's super cool that people are interested in what we do off the court now," Cunningham told Fox News Digital last year. "Our tunnel fits have been a fashion show, and people are so excited and intrigued about what we're going to wear."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.