Phoenix Mercury

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham laughs off pregame fit criticism, says viral ‘tan lines’ dress was mom-approved

Cunningham promised another 'feisty' before Thursday's game against Washington

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Phoenix Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham talks WNBA playoffs, viral pregame fits

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham spoke to Fox News Digital about clinching a spot in the WNBA playoffs and social media's reaction to her pregame outfits.

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is making a bold statement both on and off the court.

The Mercury clinched the team’s 14th playoff appearance in the last 16 seasons with a 74-66 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night, but Cunningham was already making headlines after one of her pregame fits went viral on social media last week. 

Sophie Cunningham pregame look

Sophie Cunningham, #9 of the Phoenix Mercury, arrives at the arena before the game against the Atlanta Dream on Sept. 3, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

The veteran WNBA player turned heads with a "Love Island" inspired dress that revealed her summer tan lines before the Mercury’s matchup against the New York Liberty on Aug. 26. A select few fans on social media called out the look, but Cunningham told Fox News Digital in an interview Wednesday that the outfit was definitely mom-approved. 

"I was just talking to someone, and I was like, 'Actually my mom picked that outfit out,'" Cunningham said with a laugh. 

"Everyone's all in my comments about, 'Oh, your parents --' and I'm like, actually, that was my mom's doing. But, no, I had no idea," she added when asked if she thought the tan line reveal would be so controversial. 

However, Cunningham takes the attention as a sign of the times; the WNBA has seen record viewership and attendance this season, and now fans are showing more interest in not just the game, but the players. 

"I do think it's super cool that people are interested in what we do off the court now. Our tunnel fits have been a fashion show, and people are so excited and intrigued about what we're going to wear." 

Sophie Cunningham pregame look

Sophie Cunningham, #9 of the Phoenix Mercury, arrives at the arena before the game on Sept. 1, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Cunningham has since continued to turn heads with her pregame looks. She even told Fox News Digital that her planned outfit for Thursday’s game against the Washington Mystics is going to be "feisty."

"I will say that tomorrow I actually have a new fit that I haven't done, and it's actually representing Quest, and it's going to be feisty, it's going to be sassy, and hopefully it turns some heads," she said.

Cunningham recently partnered with Quest Nutrition as a part of its launch of a new bakeshop-inspired lineup of protein-packed snacks. 

Sophie Cunningham reacts

Sophie Cunningham, #9 of the Phoenix Mercury, reacts to an out of bounds call during the game against the New York Liberty at Footprint Center on Aug. 26, 2024 in Phoenix. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

"As a pro athlete, how you fuel your body is super, super important... Really anyone, it's a lifestyle," she said of her motivation to get involved. "I just think that Quest does a phenomenal job of making sure that you're eating well, and you're fueling your body well, but you're not losing out on how delicious it is, and you're not guilty about having to maybe eat two of those brownies at one time." 

Phoenix is set to host Washington on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.