Phoenix Mercury

Mercury's Sophie Cunningham sparks fierce reaction on social media over pregame outfit

Cunningham was set to play the New York Liberty

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham turned heads once again with her pregame outfit ahead of the team’s matchup against the New York Liberty on Monday.

The Mercury posted a slo-mo video of Cunningham entering the Footprint Arena locker room ahead of the game with a caption straight from the show "Love Island."

Sophie Cunningham walks into the game

Sophie Cunningham, #9 of the Phoenix Mercury, arrives at the arena before the game against the New York Liberty on Aug. 26, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

"This week a hot new bombshell enters the villa," the team wrote on X.

It did not appear everyone was on board, as the team has not exactly gotten off to a hot start following the team’s return to action from the Olympic break.

The Mercury lost to the Liberty on Monday 84-70. They are 3-3 since the league started up again. Cunningham had three points in the game.

Sophie Cunningham warms up

Sophie Cunningham, #9 of the Phoenix Mercury, warms up before the game against the New York Liberty on Aug. 26, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sophie Cunningham and Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury players Sophie Cunningham, #9, and Brittney Griner, #42, interact during the WNBA All-Star Game Skills Challenge at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The former Missouri standout is averaging 7.7 points per game in 31 appearances for Phoenix. She’s shooting 42% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.

Phoenix is likely to make the playoffs this season, barring a complete disaster at the end of the season. The Mercury are in sixth place in the WNBA standings – two games up in the win column over the Indiana Fever. The top eight teams make the postseason.

The team has nine games left in the regular season, which ends on Sept. 19 for them.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.