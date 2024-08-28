Mercury's Sophie Cunningham sparks fierce reaction on social media over pregame outfit

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham turned heads once again with her pregame outfit ahead of the team’s matchup against the New York Liberty on Monday.

The Mercury posted a slo-mo video of Cunningham entering the Footprint Arena locker room ahead of the game with a caption straight from the show "Love Island."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This week a hot new bombshell enters the villa," the team wrote on X.

It did not appear everyone was on board, as the team has not exactly gotten off to a hot start following the team’s return to action from the Olympic break.

ANGEL REESE DOWNPLAYS SIGNIFICANCE OF INDIVIDUAL AWARDS AMID WNBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR RACE WITH CAITLIN CLARK

The Mercury lost to the Liberty on Monday 84-70. They are 3-3 since the league started up again. Cunningham had three points in the game.

The former Missouri standout is averaging 7.7 points per game in 31 appearances for Phoenix. She’s shooting 42% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.

Phoenix is likely to make the playoffs this season, barring a complete disaster at the end of the season. The Mercury are in sixth place in the WNBA standings – two games up in the win column over the Indiana Fever. The top eight teams make the postseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team has nine games left in the regular season, which ends on Sept. 19 for them.