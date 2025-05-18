Fever star left stunned after learning she received technical foul in Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston was stunned on Saturday when she learned she had eceived a technical foul during Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s tiff in the third quarter.

Clark was hit with a flagrant foul after she fouled the Chicago Sky before the second-year forward went up for a shot. Reese fell to the ground but got up and got into the face of Clark. Boston tried to come in between both players.

The referees determined that Clark’s foul had crossed the line of a natural basketball player because she had used her left hand to push Reese to the ground. The referees also gave Boston a technical foul.

"I got the tech? Oh, no!" she said in the postgame press conference.

Boston continued to be shocked as Clark explained the foul on Reese.

"Let's not make it something that it's not," Clark said. "It was just a good play on the basketball. I'm not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that's up to their discretion. It's a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I've watched a lot of basketball in my life, that's exactly what it was. I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player I am."



Clark said she appreciated Boston having her back, even though she made clear that it had been just a routine basketball play. She added that she would pay Boston’s fine.

Reese also downplayed the hoopla, calling it "a basketball play."

Indiana won the game 93-58. Clark had a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebound and 10 assists. Boston had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.