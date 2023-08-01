Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis
Published

Former men's tennis pro claims top-ranked Iga Swiatek isn’t ‘great’ for women’s game over hat styling

Swiatek, 22, is a 4-time Grand Slam champion

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former American tennis pro Jimmy Arias is facing harsh backlash after his bizarre criticism of world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who he believes has not been "great" for women’s tennis "because she wears her hat so low." 

The controversial remark was made during Arias’ appearance on the Tennis Channel’s "Inside-In" podcast last week when discussing Swiatek’s style of play.

Iga Swiatek during the Poland

World No.1 Iga Swiatek during a match against Yanina Wickmayer during the Women's Singles Semifinal on Day Seven of the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, on July 29, 2023, in Warsaw, Poland. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"From my standpoint, I don’t think she’s been great for women’s tennis because she wears her hat so low that you can’t even see her face or her eyes during a match, and so you don’t get a connection as much as you could," Arias said. 

TENNIS PLAYER APOLOGIZES FOR 'ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING' MOVE IN FIRST CAREER WTA VICTORY

"I don’t mind her getting angry in some ways, because I want to see her personality and then you decide."

The comments made by Arias, whose best finish at a Grand Slam was a semifinal appearance at the 1983 U.S. Open, were unsurprisingly ill-received. 

"I literally had to Google who Jimmy Arias was," one person said in a tweet. 

Jimmy Arias in 1984

Jimmy Arias returns a shot during the 1984 Palm Springs Tennis Tournament in November 1984 in Palm Springs, California. (Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images)

"Another old man criticising a young woman because he’s envious of her success!" another tweeted. "I’d never heard of Jimmy Arias but it appears Iga Swiatek already has 3x as many titles as he won in his whole career, including 4 grand slams. Maybe it’s actually him that wasn’t great for tennis…" 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Several other social media users pointed out the hypocrisy in Arias’ comments, noting that many other male tennis pros on the ATP Tour also wear hats during tournaments. 

Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Andy Murray, pictued here, during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in their Gentlemen's Singles Second Round match during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2023 in London. (Getty Images )

Nick Kyrgios, who recently slammed Arias over the criticism directed at him, also called him out over his take on Swiatek. 

"Another horrible take," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swiatek, 22, recently claimed her fourth title of the year and her first at home at the Poland Open over the weekend. She is a four-time Grand Slam champion, with three of those titles having been at the French Open. 

She is also the defending U.S. Open champion.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.