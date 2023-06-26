Nick Kyrgios welcomes Saudi Arabia's reported interest in tennis: 'Sign me up'

One tennis star appears on board with Saudi Arabia wanting to expand its sports reach to the game.

ATP Tour chair Andrea Gaudenzi reportedly revealed that he had talks with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has laid its stakes in soccer and golf recently, per the Daily Mail.

And the polarizing Nick Kyrgios of Australia appears to be all for it.

"Finally," he wrote in all caps. "They see the value. We are going to get paid what we deserve to get paid. Sign me up." Kyrgios added 10 bag of money emojis after as well.

It’s no secret the PIF is trying to get its hands into whatever sport possible, especially ones with global reach like soccer, golf and tennis.

On the pitch, they’ve already landed two Ballon d’Or winners in Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to play in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. They have also bought into an English Premier League team, as Newcastle United is under its control.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT NOTIFIES PGA TOUR OF PROBE INTO LIV GOLF MERGER: REPORT

The surprising and historic merger with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour took the golfing world by storm, as the civil war with LIV Golf virtually comes to an end with a new golf entity created.

And the PIF reportedly has a massive offer worth 16 billion pounds out to buy the rights to Formula One.

Tennis is already coming to Saudi Arabia, too, as the NextGen finals, which plays host to the world’s eight-best players under 21 years old, will be hosted in Jeddah, the second-largest city in the country, in November, per the Daily Mail.

The PIF has its fair share of critics as it continues to make a move in the sports world. Many believe it to be "sportswashing" to improve the country’s reputation due to its poor human rights record.

Saudi Arabia has been steadfast in denying these accusations, but nonetheless, critics have taken their shots.

Those in the tennis world might soon come out as well if the PIF gets its hands on a piece of the pie, but Kyrgios won’t be among that group.

He's all for joining them.