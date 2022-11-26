Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

England's players take a knee before kickoff in World Cup match against the US

The English soccer took briefly took a the knee before playing the USMNT

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Members of the English men's soccer team took a knee in protest prior to the start of its World Cup match against the United States.

England's players also took a knee for several seconds prior to its match against Iran on Nov. 21.

According to the AS sports news website, at least three members of the team were demonstrating against discrimination and racism. The players were also believed to be making a statement about "inclusivity."

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Mason Mount of England takes a knee prior to kick off during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

England coach Gareth Southgate previously mentioned that his players would be taking a stance in Qatar.

"We feel we should," Southgate said following the Iran match. "We think it's a strong statement that will go around the world, especially for young people, that is important."

WORLD CUP 2022: GERMANY RESPONDS TO FIFA'S SANCTIONS THREAT WITH UNIQUE TEAM PHOTO

Meanwhile, as Iran's players took the field for their match against England, players remained silent as the country's anthem was played in an apparent show of support for protesters in their home country.

Some players were seen making thumbs-down gestures as well, according to Reuters.

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: England players take a knee before kick off during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and the USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

A former member of Iran's national soccer team was arrested earlier this week for criticizing the Iranian government.

Voria Ghafouri was arrested Thursday for "insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government," according to the Associated Press. Ghafouri had not been selected as a member of Iran’s 2022 World Cup team.

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Mason Mount of England takes the knee before kick off of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

The referees at the USA-England game did not seem to acknowledge the demonstration, and the game kicked off at its scheduled time.

FIFA has prohibited teams from wearing armbands that promote human rights or protest Qatar's position on human rights.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

