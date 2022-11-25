Iranian soccer player arrested for ‘propagandizing against the government’

As Iran plays in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar , a former member of its national soccer team has been arrested for being critical of the Iranian government.

Voria Ghafouri, who was not selected as a member of Iran’s 2022 World Cup team , was arrested Thursday for "insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government," according to the Associated Press.

Ghafouri has recently expressed support for the family of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities.

WORLD CUP 2022: PORTUGAL DEFEATS GHANA 3-2, RONALDO MAKES HISTORY

Her death has sparked nation-wide protests calling for the end of the Islamic Republic government.

Ghafouri’s arrest came one day before Iran defeated Wales 2-0 to earn its first win of the 2022 World Cup.

In their opening game against England – a 6-2 loss – Iranian players did not sing the country’s national anthem in an apparent show of support for protesters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The national team sang the national anthem on Friday, linking arms before the match.

Iran scored two goals in stoppage time, shocking Wales with goals in the 98th minute and 101st minute.

"We are gutted, there is no other way to say it," Wales captain Gareth Bale told the BBC after the match. "We fought until the last second and we need to go again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are all gutted but we have to pick ourselves up straight away. It is going to be difficult for us for sure. We will have to see."

Iran now has three points in Group B and is looking to advance to the knockout round of the World Cup for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report