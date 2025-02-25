Eagles' Vic Fangio chided defense for allowing 22 points in Super Bowl LIX 2nd half, linebacker says

The Philadelphia Eagles completely stymied the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense in Super Bowl LIX, sacking Patrick Mahomes and causing three turnovers on their way to a big win.

The Eagles were pitching a shutout in the first half but allowed all of Kansas City’s 22 points in the second half. The defense in the final two quarters appeared to be a point of contention with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio despite the dominant display.

Philadelphia linebacker Jalyx Hunt revealed Fangio did not mince words when he assessed his defensive players. He said on Pete Takes’ podcast that Fangio called the defensive display "unacceptable" after a meeting about the championship parade.

"We have a checklist each game of what we need to do, and if you get a yes in those boxes, nine times out of 10, we win … He circles the second half, and he says, ‘This is unacceptable. Unacceptable. 22 points.’ We won! They didn’t score in the first half, we’re having a meeting after the Super Bowl. He wants perfection," Hunt recalled.

The Eagles were as close to perfect as they could have wanted.

Mahomes was seemingly going to get his incredible plays in throughout the game. He threw three touchdown passes in the second half despite being down 34-0 at one point. One of them was a 50-yard toss to Xavier Worthy. The rookie had two of the touchdown catches.

The Eagles ended the Chiefs’ chance at three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

Now, it is time for both teams to reload and fill in the holes they may have during the offseason.