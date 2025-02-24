Eagles will accept White House visit as soon as President Trump extends invite

INDIANAPOLIS – It's a different time in America and the idea that the Philadelphia Eagles would skip another trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with President Donald Trump isn't the reality we're in anymore.

That was the case in 2018.

Not in 2025.

Eagles look forward to White House visit

The Eagles, winners of their second Super Bowl in seven years after beating the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, would love to visit Trump this time around.

"We would be honored to visit the White House," a club source told OutKick. "It's one of the things we had looked forward to doing, and we look forward to receiving the invitation."

That's the thing: The White House has yet to extend the invite.

Seems streamlining a bloated government, saving billions, trying to broker peace in the Middle East and Ukraine and rooting for the USA hockey team takes up a lot of time. But the invite will surely come, and this time it will be accepted.

Report on shun incorrect

There were rumors and a false report from earlier this month that the Eagles had voted against making the trip.

OutKick founder Clay Travis put out that fire Monday morning.

That report seemed plausible because the Eagles and Trump had failed to come to terms on a visit after they beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2018. Amid the kneeling controversy, several players voted not to attend.

The plan then had been to send a smaller contingent of players for the ceremony, but the visit was eventually canceled.

Then the White House rescinded the invitation.

In a statement from the White House at the time, the situation had been described as the Eagles players disagreeing "with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

So that trip never happened.

But this is a new day in America, folks.

Well, feels that way for some folks. Black, Hispanic and other minorities voted for Trump in record numbers in the last election.

There is no kneeling for the anthem controversy going on right now.

And there is hope an economy that hurt a lot of people the past four years under Joe Biden – including a lot of people blue cities such as Philadelphia – can be fixed.

Panthers first to visit Trump 47

The Florida Panthers became the first pro team to visit the White House since Trump began his second term to celebrate their 2024 Stanley Cup victory.

And Tiger Woods, a 2020 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, has recently spent time with Trump as well.

Trump, we believe, is a big-time sports fan. He attended the Super Bowl game the Eagles won. And he could be the most sports-minded president in memory.

So, now that the Eagles have signaled they'll attend, you better believe Trump will issue the invite.

It should be something to see ardent Democrat party supporter Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles owner, gift Trump with an Eagles jersey.

Cats and dogs getting along.

