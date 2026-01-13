Eagles move on from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after uneven season, coach Nick Sirianni says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In keeping with a trend that has developed over the past several years, another Philadelphia Eagles season is ending with the team’s offensive coordinator moving on.

Kevin Patullo, who had been under fire for much of the season, will not return for a second year as the play caller in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni said he met with Patullo to discuss "the difficult decision" to part ways.

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. I met with Kevin [Patullo] today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He has been integral to this team’s success over the past five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career."

Despite an NFL-leading investment in the offense, the offense under Kevin Patullo struggled with inconsistency and failed to meet expectations, a trend that came into focus in the second half of Sunday’s wild-card loss to the 49ers.

Philadelphia failed to score in the second half and came up empty on a fourth-down attempt late in the fourth quarter. The 49ers held on for a 23-19 win, ending the Eagles’ bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions. San Francisco advanced to face the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round.

EAGLES COACH'S CLASH WITH STAR WIDE RECEIVER DRAWS TERSE RESPONSE FROM NFL GREAT

The Eagles finished No. 21 in offensive points per game and ranked 24th in yards per game with Patullo as the play caller. On a positive note, Patullo’s offensive scheme excelled in the red zone, with Philadelphia leading the NFL in efficiency in that area.

Saquon Barkley, last year’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year, did not believe Patullo should have been solely responsible for the team’s offensive struggles.

"I think you have to point the finger at one person, that’s what you guys have to do in your job," Barkley told reporters after the Eagles were eliminated from the postseason. "Somebody’s got to catch the blame — especially when we had the season we had the year before. Do I think that’s fair? No, I don’t think that’s fair at all."

Patullo joined the Eagles in 2021 as pass game coordinator. Nick Sirianni was named the team’s head coach that same year and previously worked with Patullo in Indianapolis when both were with the Colts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patullo was promoted to offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore left to take the New Orleans Saints’ head coaching job.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.