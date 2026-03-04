Rams pick up All-Pro Trent McDuffie in blockbuster trade with Chiefs: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the NFL free agency period looms, the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs have pulled off one of the biggest moves so far this month.

All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie is headed back to his home state of California, according to ESPN.

The 25-year-old was traded to the Rams, with the Chiefs receiving a package of future draft picks in return.

The Rams sent the No. 29 selection in next month's draft to Kansas City, as well as a fifth and sixth rounder in 2026. The Chiefs also reportedly picked up a third round pick in the 2027 draft.

The pending move echoes a prediction McDuffie hinted at before last season began. At a back-to-school event in August 2025, the defensive back said he wouldn’t mind joining the Rams if he were no longer with the Chiefs.

"You're going to get me in trouble," he said as he smiled. "Let's think. If I could play for another team, I'd probably want to play close to my family, so that would probably be the L.A. Rams so that my family could come see every single game."

McDuffie spent the first four seasons of his pro football career with the Chiefs. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract. ESPN also reported, citing sources, that McDuffie and the Rams will likely work towards an agreement on a contract extension.

The Chiefs picked up the fifth-year option in McDuffie's deal last April, which fully guaranteed his salary for the 2026 campaign.

News of the move drew reactions across the league, including from McDuffie’s soon-to-be former teammate Patrick Mahomes, who simply wrote "damn" in a post on X.

McDuffie was born in Washington, California, about 31 miles from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where the Rams play their home games. He earned second-team All-Pro honors after a standout 2024 season, finishing with two interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.