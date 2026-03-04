Aaron Rodgers gives cheeky response when asked about reasons to workout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still working out, but it likely isn’t for the reason you’re thinking about.

Rodgers returned to "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk with the ex-NFL punter and his crew, where many football fans were hoping to hear his decision about whether he wants to play in 2026 or not.

Before Rodgers told those tuned in to turn off the broadcast because he wasn’t going to reveal his decision yet, McAfee asked how he works out and stays in shape at 42 years old.

His answer was quite a NSFW one.

"I want to look good," Rodgers said. "I want my wife to want to f--- me all the time."

McAfee and the rest of those in the "Thunderdome" cracked up at Rodgers’ comments, which he gave a smirk to.

Rodgers has kept his marriage under warps since he confirmed it at minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He was spotted with a black wedding band, leading to tons of speculation online.

While he didn’t give any specifics into his relationship, Rodgers only said her name was Brittani. He spoke at length, though, about his wife’s wishes for a private life.

"When you meet the right one, and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second. And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world, and I’ve got the most incredible wife," Rodgers said, via NFL.com. "I just really love her, and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything."

Rodgers’ prior relationships were in a very public eye. He was with actresses Olivia Munn and Shaleine Woodley as well as former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

In his Netflix docuseries, "Enigma," Rodgers discussed his past relationships, saying he "hated" the fame that came with his successful football career.

After the crude comment, and other chats about the Steelers hiring his former Green Bay Packers head coach and Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy, Rodgers was asked by McAfee about his football intentions in a roundabout fashion.

"Anyone who is expecting me to make any big decision, just turn it off now," the four-time NFL MVP said. "Just leave."

"We’re sitting here. It’s March 4th. Free agency starts in a week," he said. "I’ve been spending a lot of time with my wife. We went on a ski trip. Just been laying low. There’s a lot of other things going on with the situation in Malibu that have changed some things.

"I’ve talked to Mike (McCarthy), I’ve talked to (Steelers GM Omar Khan). There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me. There’s no contract offer or anything. There’s nothing I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent. And again, I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason. I think there’s conversations to be had down the line. There hasn’t been any progressive conversations."

In his first season with the Steelers, after a failed two-year tenure with the New York Jets, Rodgers led the team to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth that almost was the case if Baltimore Ravens rookie Tyler Loop didn’t miss a field goal wide right in Week 17.

In 2025, Rodgers ended up making his free agent decision in June. He would go on to throw for 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes with Pittsburgh.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.