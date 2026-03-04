Referee knocked to the floor, injured in South Alabama-Coastal Carolina women’s basketball brawl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions boiled over in a second-round Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament game between South Alabama and Coastal Carolina.

A fight erupted with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, and a referee was inadvertently knocked to the floor. The official remained on the court in visible discomfort for several moments as medical personnel provided aid.

The game’s other referee assessed a double technical foul, leading to eight ejections, most of them from South Alabama's roster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

South Alabama’s Amyah Sutton, Daniela Gonzalez, Saneea Bevley, Terren Coffil, Princess Okafor Nweze and Jeriyah Baines were reportedly among the Jaguars ejected, while Coastal Carolina’s Tracey Hueston was also tossed.

The altercation began after Coastal Carolina’s Hueston and South Alabama’s Cordasia Harris exchanged words in the paint. The situation escalated when Hueston appeared to throw a punch toward Harris, prompting coaches and players from both teams to rush onto the court.

"Well, first of all, our program, we never want to be put in that situation. And we never want to act out like that. So, we don’t condone that, what happened today. It’s a very unfortunate situation for two talented basketball teams that have played in Pensacola in the tournament," South Alabama coach Yolisha Jackson told reporters after the game.

"With young people, sometimes emotions run high, and as they go through their growth process and their maturity, sometimes things happen. But we always try to look at it as a lesson learned and make sure the next time that if we are put in a similar situation that we just respond a little differently. And, so, that’s what we’ll talk about at the hotel tonight."

Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Pederson described the situation as "unfortunate," adding, "I know Tracey Hueston regrets that. She’s an incredible model citizen off the floor, and she knows she can’t act that way. That was extremely frustrating for everybody, certainly something we don’t approve of in this program. It’s nothing you want to see. You hate to see that in your last game."

Fox News Digital contacted the Sun Belt Conference for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

South Alabama won Wednesday’s game, 80-70, advancing to the third round for a matchup with Texas State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ejected players could face a one-game suspension, but their status for Thursday remains uncertain.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.