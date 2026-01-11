49ers eliminate defending Super Bowl champion Eagles from playoffs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers got the job done on the road, upsetting the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, 23-19, in the Wild Card Round to move on in the playoffs.

The 49ers will go on to face their NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks, who got a bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC this year.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ season ends in surprising fashion, and it came in near the red zone with less than one minute to play in the fourth quarter.

Just like the Wild Card games before theirs, the Eagles and 49ers came down to the wire, and it seemed whoever had the last possession was going to take it home.

But Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was unable to connect with DeVonta Smith on third-and-11, forcing a season-altering fourth down on the ensuing play. He dropped back, scanned the field and unloaded to tight end Dallas Goedert, the man who had the Eagles’ two touchdowns in this contest.

However, 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks read the play perfectly, jumping the route and knocking it incomplete with 43 seconds left to seal victory for San Francisco.

Prior to that game-deciding drive, Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ offense needed to respond to the Eagles’ field goal that made the score read 19-17 on the Jumbotron at Lincoln Financial Field in favor of the home team. Purdy did so indeed, going 10 plays and 66 yards to eventually find Christian McCaffrey on third-and-goal for his second score of the game to take a 23-19 lead after Eddy Pineiro missed the extra point.

It wasn’t McCaffrey’s most impressive touchdown of the game, though, as that came from the arm of wide receiver Jauan Jennings instead of Purdy earlier in the fourth quarter.

The trick play worked perfectly for head coach Kyle Shanahan, as Purdy flipped the ball back to Jennings, who then launched it to McCaffrey for the 29-yard touchdown pass. McCaffrey made a beautiful over-the-shoulder grab for the man who also threw a pass in the 49ers’ Super Bowl just a few seasons ago.

This game was a defensive battle on both sides, as Hurts and Purdy had their fair share of mistakes, though the latter’s showed up in the box score. Purdy threw two interceptions, both to First-Team All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

But this group of 49ers, some of whom were playing limited snaps during the regular season, was flying all over the field for coordinator Robert Saleh, and it paid off in the end.

Saquon Barkley definitely had a big game on the ground, though, with 106 yards on 26 carries. But Hurts had just 14 rushing yards on five attempts.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey was held to just 48 yards on 15 carries, though he had 66 yards on six catches. Also, Demarcus Robinson, the game’s first touchdown scorer, led the way with 11 yards on six grabs for the 49ers.

Unfortunately for San Fran, they move on to the next round likely without star tight end George Kittle, whose only catch in this game resulted in what’s believed to be a torn Achilles for the 32-year-old. The loss goes without saying considering his leadership qualities and stellar play this year.

With the 49ers’ win, the Divisional Round is set elsewhere, too, with the Los Angeles Rams heading to Chicago to face the Bears after their comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

