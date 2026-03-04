Patriots to cut Stefon Diggs despite productive 1,000-yard season and Super Bowl run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears Stefon Diggs is going to have to find his fourth NFL team in the same number of years.

The New England Patriots are expected to release the veteran wide receiver after the new league year begins on March 11, ending his time with the team right after playing a role in helping them reach Super Bowl LX.

Diggs, 32, inked a three-year deal with the Patriots, worth $63.5 million, in free agency this past offseason. But he seemingly confirmed the reports with an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday.

"THANK YOU for a hell of a year," Diggs posted with a photo of himself in a Patriots uniform on the field. "We family forever [heart emoji]."

Diggs, who finished his 11th season in the NFL this past year, led the Patriots in key receiving stats, including targets (102), receptions (85) and yards (1,013). He was a key reason why second-year quarterback Drake Maye was an MVP finalist, providing stability at a position the team needed to upgrade this past offseason.

While making an appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine this past week, head coach Mike Vrabel praised Diggs, making his expected release an interesting one.

"He worked extremely hard in the time that he was rehabbing from the knee," Vrabel said to the media, referencing his torn ACL suffered with the Houston Texans in 2024. "I think he was just a really good presence each and every week."

But the team was evaluating what to do with Diggs, especially considering his cap hit would go from $10.5 million to $26.5 million for the 2026 season.

There are also his legal troubles off the field that factor into New England’s decision, as he is facing felony strangulation and other criminal charges from an alleged altercation with his personal chef in December 2025. He was arraigned on Feb. 13, just days after the Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

Diggs pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

"We’re going to let all that take care of itself, and then we’ll have to see what the judgements are in those particular cases," Vrabel added about Diggs’ legal issues, which continues April 1 with an additional pre-trial hearing.

Diggs, who made four straight Pro Bowls during his years as Josh Allen’s favorite receiver with the Buffalo Bills, continues to be one of the more reliable receivers in the league, no matter where he is. And he showed in New England that his rehab for the torn ACL went well, tallying over 1,000 yards for the seventh time of his career.

