Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NHL

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman defends USA men's team for 'unfair' portrayal of women's squad

'I know for a fact that the men's team had no intention of doing anything to slight the women's team'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman defended the United States men's hockey team for their reactions to President Donald Trump talking about the women's team following their gold medal victory at the Milan Cortina Games. 

While on the phone with the men's team after they defeated Canada to win gold, Trump said he would "have" to invite the women’s team, which also defeated Canada to win Olympic gold, to last week's State of the Union address. He added that he "probably would be impeached" if he did not extend an invitation to the women's team.

Members of both teams have said they supported each other throughout the Olympics, and Bettman agreed with that sentiment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Gary Bettman talks

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media prior to a game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.  (Marc DesRosiers/Imagn Images)

"I know for a fact that the men's team had no intention of doing anything to slight the women's team," Bettman said on Tuesday, via Sportsnet. "If anything, both teams were chanting, 'Two for two.' 

"What happened and how it was portrayed, I wish didn't happen the way it did, and I think it was unfair to the men's team. And again, I don't think the women's team had a different view of it. I mean, look at (U.S. women's captain) Hilary Knight and the others talking about what happened. These two teams respected each other."

Jeremy Swayman, the men's team's backup goaltender, admitted the team "should have reacted differently" to Trump's comments. But he and Jack and Quinn Hughes all spoke highly of the women's team and their relationships with them.

Megan Keller and Hannah Bilka celebrate

Megan Keller (5) of the United States and Hannah Bilka (23) of the United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey after defeating Canada during the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 19, 2026. (Amber Searls/Imagn Images)

Jack Hughes told reporters after his gold medal-winning goal that the first thing he thought about when the puck went in was Megan Keller, who scored the golden goal for the United States women's team against Canada three days earlier.

The brothers’ mother, Ellen, a former Team USA player and current player development staff member, said the players only cared about "bring[ing] so much unity to a group and to a country."

Team USA with the gold medal

Team USA men’s hockey gold medalists have irked liberal pundits and news organizations despite captivating the nation with their Olympic accomplishment. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Knight and Megan Keller, who scored the women's golden goal, joined the Hughes brothers on this past weekend's "Saturday Night Live."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Hilary Knight says Trump's 'distasteful' quip is a 'wonderful teaching point' for conversations about women
Hilary Knight says Trump's 'distasteful' quip is a 'wonderful teaching point' for conversations about women
Close modal

Continue